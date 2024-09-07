The best C9 build for Black Ops 6

This best C9 build for the Black Ops 6 beta will have you landing all of your shots at mid-range with a fast and fluid loadout that makes use of the very best attachments for the submachine gun. The C9 can be a bit tricky to handle if not set up correctly, so it’s important to pair it with the right Perks, the right sidearm and the most effective tactical gear. Once you’ve taken the time to boost this weapon, you’ll see why the C9 is the top choice for many players in the Black Ops 6 beta so far.

A high effectiveness at mid to long range makes the C9 one of the best loadouts for Black Ops 6 currently. When paired with right Perks, you’ll get additional info on your minimap, allowing you to hunt down and flank enemies, before running off and repositioning. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for the best C9 attachments, the Perks to bring into Black Ops 6 matches, as well as a look at the Field Upgrades and sidearm that best suit this build.

Best C9 loadout in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Recommended C9 attachments:

Optic : Remuda Mini Reflex

: Remuda Mini Reflex Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Fast Mag II

: Fast Mag II Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

This best C9 build for Black Ops 6 is fast enough to keep up with the meta, while offering a slightly longer ranged version than the other SMG: the Jackal PDW (and check out our best Black Op 6 Jackal loadout to get the most from that option).

You’ll still have a very high movement speed here, but the inclusion of the Long Barrel means you can take enemies down from further away. The Fast Mag II ensures a fast ADS, further boosted by the Quick Draw Grip. One of the downsides of the C9 is its high horizontal recoil, so having the Vertical Foregrip is a must. Pair these with the Optic of your choice, we recommend the Remuda Mini Reflex.

Your goal here is to position yourself quickly, moving from point to point, spotting enemies and taking them down quickly. You won’t be sliding and diving right up into enemies with this build, instead picking your targets more tactically, and beating them with your precision. You can still make use of Omnimovement to get yourself into rooms, onto objectives, and away from explosives, however.

Best C9 class in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Secondary : GS45

: GS45 Melee : Knife

: Knife Tactical Gear : Stim Shot

: Stim Shot Lethal Gear : Semtex

: Semtex Field Upgrade : Assault Pack

: Assault Pack Perks : Assassin, Dexterity, Double Time, Bankroll (Perk Greed)

: Assassin, Dexterity, Double Time, Bankroll (Perk Greed) Speciality: Enforcer

To finish off this C9 loadout you’ll want to pair it with the GS45. This pistol is great for last-ditch efforts, saving you from certain death with its stability and power. Stick the Quickdraw Grip on your Secondary once you’ve unlocked it, it’ll massively boost ADS. For Gear, bring the Stim Shot, popping it after taking damage, and for boosting yourself before sliding into a room. Semtex is an old faithful here, with many of the current beta challenges themed around using it.Having the Assault Pack handy means you can refill your ammo and Gear when you’d like, very helpful after you’ve landed a few kills and are running low.

Onto Perks now, there’s the Assassin, Dexterity and Double Time setup. This will unlock the Enforcer Speciality, which grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen after a kill. You’ll really notice this buff if you move from kill to kill, allowing you a slight advantage over each enemy you face. Finally, we’ve added Perk Greed as the Wildcard, selecting Bankroll as the extra Perk. This allows you to hit Scorestreaks faster. The Helicopters are particularly useful on the current selection of maps.

