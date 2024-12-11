How to change your Marvel Rivals crosshair and create your own

Being able to change your crosshair in Marvel Rivals lets you fully customize your reticule, giving you control of what you want it to look like. While some Marvel Rivals characters rely on it less, aim is relevant no matter who you play as and if you want to excel with some of the more technical heroes, good aim becomes imperative. Hawkeye isn’t known for missing all his shots, after all.

So getting your UI correct can help you lock in and refine that aim, and nothing is more important in that regard than your crosshair. While it won’t make you an esports-level aimgod in a couple of clicks, it can certainly help you better place your shots. And while a good crosshair can give small benefits, a bad one can seriously hurt.

Here’s how you can edit your crosshair in Marvel Rivals, alongside some crosshairs you may want to try.

How to customise your Marvel Rivals crosshair

(Image credit: NetEase)

Changing your reticle in Marvel Rivals is relatively easy to do and located in the Keyboard tab in your Settings. Once there, you can look under the HUD section, where the first options all revolve around customizing your crosshair.

The most important decision you’ll make is what shape you’re after in your reticle. To choose, select the Reticle Type drop-down menu. This will let you choose between Circle, Crosshairs, Dot, and Circle and Crosshairs. Each brings a new shape to the crosshair, so be sure to try them out to figure out which works for you.

However, this is just the basics. You’re able to get in and mold the crosshair to your preference past the initial shape. There are options to adjust the width, opacity, outline width, outline opacity, blur, center gap, circle radius, crosshair length, crosshair angle, and color. You can choose to make the reticle white, red, yellow, green or blue.

Obviously there is a lot of choice here, so I recommend doing this out of a matchmade game, as it’s best not to be AFK in an active game while you sort it out. Instead, make adjustments in the practice range so you can flip between the menus without impacting other players.

How to import crosshairs in Marvel Rivals

(Image credit: NetEase)

If you can’t be bothered or aren’t confident enough to create your own crosshair in Marvel Rivals, the game lets you import and export crosshairs using a code players can share.

To do this, in Settings go to the Keyboard tab. Then under the HUD section, look at Reticle Save. Select the drop-down menu and hit ‘add new save’. Then there are four options: delete a saved reticle, rename a saved reticle, import a reticle, or export your own reticle.

To import one with a code, simply hit Import Save on the Reticle Save row. You will then be prompted to input a reticle code. This will be a long line of characters and numbers that configure the settings to replicate someone else’s settings.

It’s important to note that you can set different crosshairs for different heroes. To do so, at the top left of the settings, you will see a button that says ‘All Heroes’. To tweak a specific character's reticle that only affects them, hit this button and choose the character you wish to change. Once you do, go in and change the reticle you want only on that character.

This is excellent for providing different reticles for characters who require different aiming. For example, having a dot is advantageous on a sniper character like Black Widow or Hawkeye where you want to aim for a character’s head. However, that may be a little small when you want to spray with Jeff the Land Shark, or shoot in cones like Star-Lord, where a circle might be of more use.

Marvel Rivals reticle codes

Just to get you going, here are a couple of basic Marvel Rivals reticles and crosshair codes you may want to use and import into your own game.

Marvel Rivals Dot crosshairs code

(Image credit: NetEase)

Use: This is great for both snipers and characters who rely heavily on single shots. This is excellent for Black Widow, Hawkeye, and The Winter Soldier.

Code: 3;0;17.0,17.0,17.0,17.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;83.0,83.0,83.0,83.0;84.0,84.0,84.0,84.0;18.0,18.0,18.0,18.0;17.0,17.0,19.0,17.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;3.0,3.0,3.0,3.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Marvel Rivals Dot Crosshair reticle code

(Image credit: NetEase)

Use: This is a solid crosshair for hitscan characters who continuously shoot. The Punisher, Moon Knight, and Scarlet Witch are great options for this reticle.

Code: 2;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,83.0,50.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0,37.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,5.0,33.0,33.0;19.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Marvel Rivals Circle crosshairs code

(Image credit: NetEase)

Use: This is great for characters both who shoot in small cones, alongside also melee characters. Everything from Star-Lord, Psylocke, Iron Fist and Wolverine may find benefits with this.

Code: 1;0;17.0,17.0,13.0,6.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;52.0,52.0,75.0,0.0;45.0,45.0,45.0,45.0;35.0,35.0,35.0,35.0;17.0,17.0,23.0,17.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;3.0,3.0,3.0,3.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Marvel Rivals Unconventional crosshairs code

(Image credit: NetEase)

Use: This is a little more out there but blends elements of the previous three options. If you find yourself losing your crosshair in the chaos of a teamfight, this is a big and distinctive way to make sure your reticle is bold and visible.

Code: 4;0.0;10.0,48.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,29.0,0.0;33.0,25.0,20.0,33.0;53.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;45.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;