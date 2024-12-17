Marvel Rivals mouse acceleration explained and what it does

Mouse acceleration in Marvel Rivals has been a topic of growing debate, with many certain the game has it on by default, which could be affecting player’s aim with their Marvel Rivals characters.

It’s not clear to what extent this is true, but thanks to very popular TikToks and Reddit posts, it's a point of concern amongst players. So what is Marvel Rivals mouse acceleration, how do you do remove it, and most importantly, can you get banned for doing so? Here’s what you need to know.

What does mouse acceleration do in Marvel Rivals

Mouse acceleration has been a quality of life function on Windows for years. It’s generally for normal desktop usage though, not gaming. The basic idea is that your sensitivity changes based on how fast you move your mouse. So, if you move your mouse slowly, you will reach shorter distances with your cursor, where as if you whip it quickly, it will go further. This theoretically gives more precision with your mouse when clicking on things in daily use.

Ironically, for most people, this has an opposite effect in gaming. Because of the variable speeds of the mouse movement, it makes aim with your Marvel Rivals crosshairs less consistent. The effect is not generally massive, but it can sometimes be the difference between a shot being hit or missed, especially if you’ve had to aim quickly.

How to get rid of mouse acceleration in Marvel Rivals

The broad strokes of how players are altering their Marvel Rivals mouse acceleration settings involves opening up an .ini file for the game and altering it with a line of very basic code. This .ini file acts as an out of game version of settings. This supposedly activates a hidden setting not available in game to turn off both mouse acceleration and view acceleration.

The method is relatively simple if you want to look it up, however, I'm not facilitating or recommending it for the reason outlined below.

Will changing mouse acceleration in Marvel Rivals get you banned?

While there are many popular posts about how to turn off mouse acceleration in Marvel Rivals, it does come with some risk. Since you are editing game files, there’s a possibility NetEase could see it as an unfair advantage.

The only semi-official word on this so far urges players to lean on the side of caution. In the Marvel Rivals discord, Mod THATDONFC replied to a player asking if you could get banned for using the script: “I can’t confirm this for you, I’m sorry. I would err on the side of caution and assume it is bannable.”

In other games, players do make changes to their settings using .ini files without issue, but we can’t say that definitively in this case. However, there is one thing you can do to turn off mouse acceleration, and it be 100% safe on your end.

The safe way to disable mouse acceleration in Marvel Rivals

While altering game files is a risk you can disable mouse acceleration through Windows itself. This is a relatively simple process. To do so, just follow these steps:

In your search bar, type ‘Mouse’, and select ‘Mouse Settings’. In this window, scroll down to ‘Related Settings’, and select ‘Additional Mouse Settings’. In the new window hit the Pointer Options tab. Here, untick ‘Enhanced pointer precision’. Select apply.

This disables mouse acceleration across your PC, so it shouldn’t be active in any game. Whether there is ingrained mouse acceleration in Marvel Rivals, or if this is all just a placebo effect isn’t clear - and we likely won’t know until NetEase talk about it directly.

