The best Ames 85 build for Black Ops 6

The best Black Ops 6 Ames 85 loadout for the beta suits players that like to land precise shots at medium to long range. Thanks to some excellent attachments, you’ll still have a very high movement speed indeed, able to duck in and out of fights, flanking your opponents and landing damage-boosted headshots. In general, assault rifles offer a slightly different playstyle to the fast-paced SMG meta that is otherwise more popular. With the right setup, the Ames 85 can really dominate, especially on maps like Derelict and Rewind, which feature long sightlines and plenty of places to ambush your enemies from afar in the Black Ops 6 beta.



The ability to multiply damage output by landing headshots is what makes the Ames 85 so deadly in this particular setup, and easily one of the best loadouts in Black Ops 6 currently. When using the right attachments, you can boost the Handling of this assault rifle, while adding in a much needed Extended Magazine. Pair these with a solid sidearm, as well as the most complimentary Perks, and you’ve got a build that’ll see you hitting max level in no time at all.

Best Ames 85 loadout in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Recommended Ames 85 attachments:

Barrel : CHF Barrel

: CHF Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag I

: Extended Mag I Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Optic: Merlin Reflex

This best Ames 85 build for Black Ops 6 focuses on the huge damage boost from landing headshots. This is granted by the CHF Barrel attachment, which will really lower your time to kill if you manage to land your shots. To ensure that this gun is easy to control, we’ve added in the Vertical Foregrip, and then the Quickdraw Grip to boost ADS. This makes the Ames 85 feel light, even though it hits extremely hard even at long range.

To finish setting up the Ames 85, add an Optic of your choice. We use the Merlin Reflex, primarily for its clarity and wide lens. This makes spotting enemies a breeze, though your welcome to add a different Optic if you prefer. Finally, there’s the Extended Mag I attachment. This offers the larger magazine size, without the downsides of the other version of this Perk (Extended Mag II). You’ll be able to unload a heck of a lot of bullets before you need to reload, which can really give you an edge over an opponent.

Best Ames 85 class in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Secondary : GS45

: GS45 Melee : Knife

: Knife Tactical Gear : Flashbang

: Flashbang Lethal Gear : Semtex

: Semtex Field Upgrade : Assault Pack

: Assault Pack Perks : Assassin, Dexterity, Double Time, Ghost (Perk Greed)

: Assassin, Dexterity, Double Time, Ghost (Perk Greed) Speciality: Enforcer

To make this Ames 85 loadout complete, you’ll want to bring along the GS45 pistol. This sidearm features in many of our preferred loadouts, due to its high stability, and also because of the sheer number of times it’s saved us in a pinch. Make sure to add the Quickdraw Grip and the Long Barrel once you unlock them. In terms of Gear, we recommend the Flashband and the Semtex. Both work brilliantly on Black Ops 6’s current map offering, and there’s a ton of challenges related to each of them. While you’ll have an Extended Mag with this build, we advise selecting the Assault Pack as the Field Upgrade. It can be used to replenish your grenades, as well as your teammates’.

The Perks you’ll want to select are the Assassin, Dexterity and Double Time options. Having all three selected unlocks the Enforcer Speciality, which adds further buffs after a kill. By choosing Perk Greed as the Wildcard, you can add Ghost into the mix as well, to keep you off of your enemies’ minimaps.

