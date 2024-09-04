Everything we know about Black Ops 6 Zombies so far

Black Ops 6 Zombies looks to be bringing players back to undead slaying in a big way, with many classic features returning, and Treyarch behind the wheel. Zombies has become increasingly important to Call of Duty releases over time, with last year’s mode adding in an open-world map and several new features. This year’s offering definitely takes things back to basics, continuing the storyline last seen in Call of Duty Cold War, while adding in new weapons such as the Black Ops 6 Jackal PDW.

Now that Treyarch has detailed much of what we can expect from Black Ops 6 Zombies, we can start to take a look at what’s being added alongside the other modes in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at launch. Here’s everything we know about Zombies in Black Ops 6 so far, including a look at the launch maps, the story, and some of the key gameplay features set to be included.

Note that although Zombies appears as an option when connecting to the Black Ops 6 beta, this mode will not be unlocked until the release of the full game.

Black Ops 6 Zombies maps

(Image credit: Activision)

There are two confirmed maps for Black Ops 6 Zombies at launch: Terminus, and Liberty Falls. Terminus is a dark and spooky setting, located in the Philippine Sea, and holds a top secret CIA base at its center. Liberty Falls, on the other hand, is a bright slice of Americana, set in West Virginia. With a huge Dark Aether outbreak turning the majority of the locals into monsters, you’ll need to tread carefully around gas stations, suburban homes and other once-quaint areas.

Black Ops 6 Zombies characters

(Image credit: Activision)

Treyarch has revealed the main cast of characters that’ll appear in the Zombies Mode. Firstly, we have Grigori Weaver, who is no stranger to the Black Ops franchise. Elizabeth Grey is back, and sporting a much tougher resolve, as is Carver, who is determined to right the terrible injustices committed as part of the Dark Aether programme. Strauss is back, though visibly rattled after his incarceration, while Maya Aguinaldo is here to set the rest of the team free, kicking off the events of the game’s Zombies mode.

Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay details

(Image credit: Activision)

Thanks to a recent blog post published alongside a huge amount of beta information, we have some key details on what to expect from Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay:

You’ll be able to bring your best Black Ops 6 loadouts into Zombies

There’s a Directed Mode for those wanting to be lead through the story

for those wanting to be lead through the story Every Zombies map will have a multi-part main quest

100 confirmed Augments allow players to boost Perk-a-Colas, Ammo Mods, and Field Upgrades

Gobblegums return for the first time since Black Ops 3

return for the first time since Black Ops 3 Each map will feature its own Wonder Weapons, including the Ray Gun

Zombies will be divided into Bipedal Shamblers , Grotesques , and Abominations

, , and Essence and Salvage are the two main resources and Currencies

and are the two main resources and Currencies Easter Eggs are back, and are disabled in Directed Mode

Omnimovement is included in Black Ops 6 Zombies Mode

The Crafting Table will allow players to craft support equipment like grenades

will allow players to craft support equipment like grenades Rampage Inducer Crystals will cause Zombies to appear and move more quickly for the first 20 rounds. This allows you to speed through the early rounds of a match

