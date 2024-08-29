How to access the Black Ops 6 beta and when does it start

Knowing how to access the Black Ops 6 beta means you'll soon be able to jump into the combat zone, and see what Treyarch has to offer in the latest Call of Duty instalment. There are some big changes being lined up for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, including the new Omnimovement system to fluidly get around the battlefield and a single-player Training Course to bring your skills up to speed. Unlike previous betas that had a PlayStation exclusive period, BO6 is happening at the same time on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, so it will release simultaneously across PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Furthermore, Game Pass subscribers on Xbox and PC can automatically get into the Early Access beta, with no pre-order required. For all of the details, here's how to access the Black Ops 6 beta and when it starts.

How to access the Black Ops 6 beta

(Image credit: Activision)

To access the Black Ops 6 beta, you first need to find it by searching on the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store, Battle.net, or Steam. If you pre-ordered the game digitally then you should automatically be able to download the Early Access beta right now through those platform storefronts, or if you pre-ordered a physical copy then you'll have been sent separate instructions for how to access the beta with a redemption code. If you're a Game Pass subscriber then you'll also be able to play the Black Ops 6 Early Access beta, though Game Pass Console subscribers may also need Game Pass Core to use multiplayer features.

The same process is used to access the Black Ops 6 Open beta, and if you get it installed now then you'll be ready to go once September 6 rolls around. While this should be available to download now on consoles, PC players may need to wait a little longer for it to be added to Battle.net and Steam.

(Image credit: Activision)

As always, there are two tiers of access when it comes to the Black Ops 6 beta, depending on whether you've paid up front for the full game or not. For everyone who pre-orders (and Game Pass subscribers), the Black Ops 6 Early Access beta begins on Friday August 30 and runs until Wednesday September 4, giving five whole days to get an early taste of what's to come. For everyone else, this will be followed up by the Black Ops 6 Open beta that starts on Friday September 6 and continues through to Monday September 9, providing a further three days for the wider player base to explore.

Here's a full breakdown of the planned access times, but do note that these may be affected by server errors or other issues during the course of testing:

Black Ops 6 Early Access beta: August 30 @ 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST to September 4 @ 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST

August 30 @ 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST to September 4 @ 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST Black Ops 6 Open beta: September 6 @ 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST to September 9 @ 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.