What are the Black Ops 6 beta rewards and how to earn them

Black Ops 6 beta rewards are available across both weekend sessions, and can be displayed as a badge of honor once unlocked to prove that you were there duking it out from the very beginning. If you know how to access the Black Ops 6 beta then you'll have seen there's an initial Early Access beta followed by an Open beta, and while most of these rewards can be unlocked through cumulative progress across both sessions, there is one item that can only be collected by maxing out your Player Level during Weekend One. Earning any of the cosmetics listed here will also carry them over to the full release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, so you don't need to worry about losing them once the testing period has ended. For the lowdown on what's available, these are the Black Ops 6 beta rewards and how to unlock them.

How to unlock Black Ops 6 beta rewards

There are a total of nine Black Ops 6 beta rewards up for grabs, so you can customize your profile to show everyone else that you were there squashing bugs right from the start. These are unlocked when you reach the following Player Level milestones during the beta:

Level 2 - Beta Tester Animated Emblem

Animated Emblem Level 6 - Beta Tag Spray

Spray Level 11 - No Bugs Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Level 15 - Quick Draw Emote

Emote Level 20 - Squish Westpoint Operator Skin [Weekend One only]

Westpoint Operator Skin [Weekend One only] Level 20 - Squash Westpoint Operator Skin

Westpoint Operator Skin Level 23 - The Truth Lies Loading Screen [Weekend Two only]

Loading Screen [Weekend Two only] Level 27 - Beta Expert Animated Calling Card [Weekend Two only]

Animated Calling Card [Weekend Two only] Level 30 - Bug Smasher Weapon Blueprint [Weekend Two only]

Note that during Weekend One player progress is capped at Level 20, but if you reach that milestone within the first beta period then the exclusive Squish variant of the Westpoint Operator Skin will be yours. If you hit that level during Weekend Two then you'll get the less vibrant Squash variant instead, but either way you'll need to push on to Player Level 30 during the second beta period to unlock the last three Black Ops 6 beta rewards.

