Where to find Warzone Return to Verdansk safes for rewards

Verdansk safes have been hidden around this classic map to celebrate its return, and they are featured as part of a limited-time event with exclusive rewards. By tracking down these safes in Verdansk you'll receive free cosmetics such as weapon charms, sprays, and emotes, but there are two extra special rewards in particular that everyone wants to get their hands on in Call of Duty Warzone.



If you manage to open safes in all 12 sectors of Verdansk and obtain every free reward the event has to offer, you'll unlock the fan-favorite Kali Sticks melee weapon. That's not all, though, since each safe also has a small chance to reward you with a rare event exclusive operator skin. This skin is the real draw of the Return to Verdansk event, but you may have to open a ton of safes in order to get it since the drop rate is fairly low. To help with that, we have a Verdansk safe locations map as well as some suggested farming routes to open as many of them as possible.

All Return to Verdansk Rewards in Call of Duty Warzone

Not counting the free operator skins and Kilo 141 assault rifle unlocked just by logging into Warzone during the event period, there are 12 rewards to unlock by searching safes throughout each sector of Verdansk:

Dam: "Let's Plan Something!" Loading Screen

"Let's Plan Something!" Loading Screen Military Base: "Jarvdinsk Spomenik" Emblem

"Jarvdinsk Spomenik" Emblem Quarry: "Lumberjack Legends" Calling Card

"Lumberjack Legends" Calling Card Storage Town: "Deathly Chill Return" Weapon Decal

"Deathly Chill Return" Weapon Decal Superstore: "With Fries, Please" Weapon Charm

"With Fries, Please" Weapon Charm Stadium: "Breaking News" Calling Card

"Breaking News" Calling Card Train Station: "The Back Adjustment" Finishing Move

"The Back Adjustment" Finishing Move Hospital: "Love 4 Tha Game" Spray

"Love 4 Tha Game" Spray Downtown: "Cheering the Squad" Emote

"Cheering the Squad" Emote Hills: Double XP Token

Double XP Token Port: "Shipping to Verdansk" Sticker

"Shipping to Verdansk" Sticker Prison: "Wheel of Glory" Calling Card

There are multiple potential safe spawn locations within each sector of Verdansk, but you only need to open one safe per region in order to claim the associated reward. The game will alert you when you enter a region with an unopened safe, and they're fairly easy to find as long as you hit the main buildings in every POI and loot as you would normally.

It's important to note that some sectors include multiple major POIs, so you may need to widen your search area to find every safe. The Storage Town sector includes the Airport, for example, and the Stadium sector also includes the TV Station.

All Warzone Verdansk Safes Locations

Each sector of Verdansk has several possible safe spawn locations. We've included a map of all the Verdansk safe locations we've discovered so far below:

(Image credit: Activision)

While the Verdansk safe spawns are random, there are a few rules of thumb to remember when hunting for them. They have an audio cue like normal supply crates, but it's slightly different so you'll be able to tell when you're near one. Safes are always located outdoors as well, and they're usually nestled against a wall or tucked into a corner. You won't see a safe sitting in the middle of a field, for example.

Safes can only be opened once per match, so you'll need to be fast if you want to hit some of the more popular POIs like Stadium or Dam. If you see the "Event Reward Available" notification at the top of your screen when entering a new sector, however, that means there are still safes to claim in that area. If you don't see it, then that means another squad already beat you to the punch.

Best Warzone Verdansk safes farming routes to get the event skin

Thankfully, you don't have to find these safes in standard battle royale matches. We recommend jumping in to the new Battle Royale Casual playlist, which is mostly filled with bots and only a few real squads. Plunder is also an option as well, and since the helicopter is back in Warzone now, it's super easy to get around the map with a squad.

If you need to open as many safes as possible to maximize your chances of getting the event-exclusive Caine operator skin to drop, then we recommend starting the match at either the Dam or Port. These locations have a ton of safes on their own, but they also typically have those aforementioned helicopters that you can take to get across the map faster.

Port Safes Farming Route

(Image credit: Activision)

The Port is a great starting spot for a farming route since it has a cluster of potential Verdansk safe spawn locations clumped in the heart of the POI. After searching for those, head south to the coast to find a helicopter.

Use that helicopter to fly to the nearby Prison to check for more safes, and then head straight north to check out the Lumberyard and Quarry. These are quieter parts of the map that players tend to overlook, so you may be able to snag a safe or two without encountering any enemies.

Dam Safes Farming Route

(Image credit: Activision)

If you'd rather start on the other side of the map at the Dam, then check the dam itself for a potential Verdansk safe spawn and then drop down to the base of the dam to look for a second safe near the buy station. There's a helicopter there, too, so use that to fly east to the Military Base region for a bunch of potential safe spawns.

Once you've cleared out the Military Base, head further east to clear the Quarry. Finish this route by heading to the quiet Lumberyard and Farmland sectors to check for any scraps that people may have missed.

Since these two routes converge in the same general area after starting in opposite corners of the map, you can split your squad into small groups to cover more ground simultaneously. If one person gets lucky and gets the Caine skin to drop from a safe, then the entire squad will receive it as well.

The drop rate is very, very low, though, so don't lose hope if you don't unlock the skin within your first few matches. The Return to Verdansk event is live through April 15, so there's still plenty of time to unlock the Caine operator skin and claim the other free rewards. The Caine skin is gone for good after the event comes to a close, however, so make sure you search for those safes while you still can.

