Call of Duty: Warzone's weapon attachment tweaks are being separated from the other games like Black Ops 7 to allow for "faster meta shifts" and tuning

Call of Duty is finally separating its weapon attachment changes in Warzone from its other games, like the upcoming Black Ops 7, in a move the devs are hopeful will allow for tweaks tailored "specifically for the unique play styles" in the free-to-play shooter.

This news was revealed during a Call of Duty NEXT pre-brief event attended by GamesRadar+. Raven Software senior gameplay engineer Francesco Galletti explains that players can expect plenty of changes to the way weapons are handled, with them notably "being streamlined with the return of five attachments."

He continues: "This past year, we've seen too many players run the same wildcards and walk the same golden path when it comes to weapon builds. For that reason, we think there are ways to make that more interesting, and we're going to do so by first making Overkill by default for everyone, removing wildcards, and fundamentally changing the way we're going about attachment tuning."

This new attachment tuning approach brings about a first for the game. "For the first time in Warzone's history, we're able to tune all the attachments independently of other titles," Galletti says. "What that means is that an attachment in Multiplayer may have completely different stats in Warzone."

Needless to say, Galletti continues, "The team is super excited about this. This is going to allow us to give you guys faster attachment tuning, faster meta shifts, and tune things specifically for the unique play styles in Warzone."

Elsewhere, a new Resurgence mode map has also been revealed. Called Haven's Hollow, the map features a rural setting – a small town by a river, complete with a paddle steamer housing a casino. Outside of the town, you can also find a modern research center, as well as other landmarks including a graveyard, train station, and a huge mansion.

How Treyarch is redefining what Call of Duty can be with Black Ops 7: "Where we're taking this game is so drastically different from a lot of the things we've done before."