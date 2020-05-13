Modern Warfare best SMG: The three best submachine guns to pick

With the addition of the Striker 45 (essentially the UMP 45 from Modern Warfare 2), there's seven contenders for the Modern Warfare best SMG list. We've narrowed it down to the top three SMGs in Call of Duty Modern Warfare though, so if you're looking for a gun to melt enemies up close, pick one of the following best Modern Warfare SMGs. In no particular order, here are the Modern Warfare best SMG choices.

Modern Warfare best SMG: MP5

(Image credit: Activision)

Ah, the MP5. A true classic that debuted in Call of Duty 4, it excels once again in Modern Warfare. If you're rocking an SMG, your strongest aspect will be runnin' n' gunnin', so we recommend the attachments listed below. You can easily turn it into a long-range gun or a stealth build though; just check out our Modern Warfare MP5 builds guide.

Barrel: FSS Mini

Laser: 5mW Laser

Stock: FTAC Collapsible

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Modern Warfare best SMG: MP7

(Image credit: Activision)

If accuracy is what you're after, despite it looking much harder to control than the lengthier MP5, the MP7 is the one. This Mini Uzi-looking SMG is like an absolute laser beam if you can control it with the right attachments, destroying enemies at range. Here's our preferred set-up:

Muzzle: Compensator

Barrel: FSS RECON

Optic: Scout Combat Optic

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Modern Warfare best SMG: P90

(Image credit: Activision)

The third and final choice for the list of the best SMGs was a tricky one because the AUG, PP19 Bizon, and Mini Uzi are all effective with the right attachments, but at the end of the day, the P90 takes it. It has such a high rate of fire and damage that it's a monster straight out of the box. With so many bullets per magazine, this is the ultimate run n' gun weapon for those who hate reloading and want to mow down enemies.

Muzzle: Lightweight Suppressor

Laser: 5mW Laser

Stock: Fly Strap

Underbarrel: Rubberized Grip Tape

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

