Warzone best DMR loadouts: The best DMR 14 classes to use including the Diamatti and MAC-10

If you've played the Call of Duty battle royale at any point over the new year, you'll know that one gun is dominating the show. The solution to the Warzone best DMR loadouts could well be "any of them" since the semi-automatic rifle is performing so well in Call of Duty Warzone, but there's a little more nuance to it if you want to destroy anyone you come up against.

Chances are, there could well be a Warzone DMR nerf on the horizon, but at the time of writing there has been no communication from Activision. So jump on this overpowered weapon and the following combos while you can! Here are a few of the best Warzone DMR loadouts we've found.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone Bunker Locations | Firebrand Bruen subway Easter egg | Warzone subway metro stations | Call of Duty Warzone Error codes | Call of Duty Warzone crossplay | Call of Duty Warzone best loadout | Best Call of Duty Warzone guns | Best Call of Duty Warzone perks

Warzone DMR loadout: Diamatti

(Image credit: Activision/jacksfrags (YouTube))

DMR 14 attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 16.3" Titanium

16.3" Titanium Optic: Visiontech 2x

Visiontech 2x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: 30 Round

Diamatti attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 7.2" Task Force

7.2" Task Force Laser: Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Stock: Dual Wield

Dual Wield Ammunition: Salvo 30 Round Fast Mag

Perks:

E.O.D

Ghost

Amped

Equipment:

Thermite Grenade

Heartbeat Sensor

With the recent discovery that the akimbo Diamatti pistols are incredibly powerful (seriously, does nobody remember the Renetti catastrophe last year?!), they've become one of the most popular inclusions with a DMR class at the moment. The dual wield Diamattis are best used for close quarters combat, with the Ember Sighting Point helping that hip fire accuracy.

The DMR 14 attachments are a fairly standard affair, all things considered, with the 16.3" Titanium barrel being the most contentious issue. Going for a longer option for the increased damage is a completely valid choice, but we – and a number of content creators who have covered the loadout – prefer the shorter one for more maneuverability.

Warzone DMR loadout: MAC 10

(Image credit: Activision/Westie (YouTube))

DMR 14 attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 16.3" Titanium

16.3" Titanium Scope: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: Salvo 40 Round Fast Mag

MAC 10 attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 5.9" Task Force

5.9" Task Force Laser: GRU 5mw Laser Sight

GRU 5mw Laser Sight Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: Salvo 53 Round Fast Mag

Perks:

E.O.D

Overkill

Amped

Equipment:

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

In all fairness, both of these DMR loadouts work in the same way; the DMR is used for picking players off at range, while the secondary is best for close range. Since the MAC 10 is another primary weapon though, you need to forego Ghost in favour of Overkill.

The trade-off here is that the MAC 10 is more versatile than the akimbo Diamattis and when combined with the 53-round magazine, you've got enough bullets to mow people down. The laser sight is crucial for hip fire accuracy, while the 5.9" Task Force Barrel is our favourite but you can experiment with different ones to find the one that suits you. The same goes for the barrel on the DMR 14.