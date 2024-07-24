The best god rolls for The Slammer in Destiny 2

Look out for a Destiny 2 Slammer god roll if you're farming Nightfall Strikes, as this rare Stasis sword has some potent perk combinations. It's very easy to optimize The Slammer for boss damage with Bait And Switch, but you can take it in a few other directions thanks to the other perks available, notably the Stasis sword-exclusive perk Cold Steel. Getting this Nightfall weapon to drop in Destiny 2 isn't easy, but it's a worthy armament to slot into Stasis builds. Here are the perks and god rolls I recommend for The Slammer in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 The Slammer god rolls

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Slammer is a pretty versatile sword in Destiny 2, and it's one of the few Stasis-damage swords available. However, getting a god roll isn’t easy as you need to farm it like any of the other Destiny 2 Nightfall weapons by repeatedly running these tougher Strikes. While you're running Nightfalls, here's one god roll for the Slammer that I recommend you look for:

Blade: Jagged Edge or Honed Edge

or Guard: Swordmaster's Guard

Perk 1: Relentless Strikes

Perk 2: Bait And Switch

Origin: Vanguard's Vindication

Mod: Backup Mag or Adept Impact (if you have the Adept version)

It's quite a basic Slammer god roll, focusing purely on substantially upping your damage through having the right Blade perk, Swordmaster's Guard for frequent heavy attacks, and Bait And Switch – even the right Destiny 2 Adept mod helps. Meanwhile, Relentless Strikes helps with The Slammer's ammo economy, helping you get as many cuts in as possible. It's a solid roll for most activities and encounters but can really shine during boss damage phases. If you fancy some slightly different bonuses, you should consider either Chain Reaction or Eager Edge instead of Relentless Strikes. That way you can keep the high damage of Bait And Switch but can trade ammo recovery for some explosive power or extra mobility respectively.

For a different Destiny 2 Slammer god roll that is still very effective in high-end PVE activities, you should consider Chain Reaction and Cold Steel. As mentioned earlier, Chain Reaction really helps with clearing out weaker enemies while Cold Steel applies stacks of Stasis Slow with each hit. That means it synergizes very well with Stasis Subclasses and even some Prismatic builds, but it also means The Slammer can stun Overload Champions with ease – even Unstoppables aren't safe if you're able to apply enough Slow stacks, though it might be best if you pack a different weapon with Chill Clip, such as the Riptide Fusion Rifle, along with your god roll Slammer.



