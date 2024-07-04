The best Destiny 2 Shadow Price god rolls to chase

The Destiny 2 Shadow Price Auto Rifle is the latest Nightfall weapon and it offers reliable fire with varied perks, letting you get a range of great rolls that can fit into multiple builds. As a Precision Frame Auto Rifle, Shadow Price is accurate and quite easy to use, especially in PVE activities. Its perk options also mean its got a few ways to gain increased damage, boosted stats, or even help you regenerate your abilities, which makes it a highly versatile weapon in Destiny 2. If you're running Nightfalls in pursuits of some sort of Shadow Price god roll, I've laid out some good combinations and choices below.

Shadow Price god rolls in Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

Once you've got your first Shadow Price, you can continue farming for your ideal roll of this Destiny 2 Nightfall weapon in more Nightfalls or through Engram focusing with Commander Zavala. Shadow Price's range of perks means there are a few notable combinations that can help you out in PVE and PVP. It's not a blow-your-socks-off power weapon like Destiny 2 Scintillation, but it's solid enough that it might be worth chasing these god rolls, particularly if you get an Adept version and enhance the available perks:

Barrel: Up to your range and stability preferences but Smallbore , Polygonal Rifling , Corkscrew Rifling , and Arrowhead Brake are good choices.

Up to your range and stability preferences but , , , and are good choices. Magazine: Tactical Mag (or Flared Magwell or Appended Mag)

(or Flared Magwell or Appended Mag) Perks: For general PVE play: Overflow and One For All (or Stats For All and Voltshot) For ability builds in PVE and PVP: Strategist and Demolitionist For PVP: Strategist and Gutshot Straight

Origin: Choose Vanguard's Vindication

Choose Masterwork: Stability, Range, or Handling depending on your preference and intended use for Shadow Price.

or depending on your preference and intended use for Shadow Price. Mod: Choose Backup Mag

For a very broadly "good" Shadow Price roll, Overflow and One For All work together nicely, allowing the weapon to benefit from a massive magazine and 35% damage boost. Alternatively, Stats For All and Voltshot will grant generous stat boosts to Shadow Price, increasing its overall effectiveness, and it'll benefit from the jolting power of Voltshot. The latter perk combination works nicely with Arc and Prismatic builds too.

However, if you're interested in using Shadow Price in PVP as either your main gun or part of a loadout focused on maximizing your ability uptime, you should look for Strategist and either Gutshot Straight or Demolitionist as the perks. Gutshot Straight is obviously the more PVP-focused option there, and if you want to go all in on using Shadow Price in the Crucible, it's worth pursuing range-boosting perks and swapping out the Backup Mag mod for either Targeting Adjuster or Counterbalance Stock too.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.