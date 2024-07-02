The best Destiny 2 Scintillation god rolls to chase

The Destiny 2 Scintillation Linear Fusion Rifle from Nightfall Strikes is a superb boss-melting, precision weapon with some incredible god rolls to chase. It's already good simply due to being a three-round burst Adaptive Frame Linear Fusion Rifle, but it's massively helped by its great selection of perks that offer several desirable combinations to chase in Destiny 2 that make it great for almost any endgame activity. Below, I've laid out the best roll for Scintillation that I'm after, as well as some suggestions for other rolls you could be after.

Scintillation god roll in Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

You'll need to know how to get Nightfall weapons in Destiny 2 if you want to get Scintillation for yourself and even farm some rolls. Once you've completed a Nightfall or two, here's a god roll that's optimized for endgame boss damage, that you should look for:

Barrel: Largely down to your preference but Smallbore , Hammer-Forged Rifling , Extended Barrel , and Arrowhead Brake are solid options.

Largely down to your preference but , , , and are solid options. Battery: Enhanced Battery

Perk 1: Rewind Rounds

Perk 2: Bait And Switch

Origin: Choose Veist Stinger

Choose Masterwork: Charge Time

Mod: Choose Backup Mag

With Enhanced Battery and Backup Mag boosting your Scintillation's magazine up to seven shots, you'll have plenty of chances to benefit from the automatic reloading properties of both Rewind Rounds and Veist Stinger. That combination can allow you to fire off upwards of 20 shots without having to reload, which can easily see you through entire damage phases in Dungeons and Raids.

Envious Assassin is a close second to Rewind Rounds for general play, although Auto-Loading Holster might be better than both those perks if you're willing to incorporate something like Izanagi's Burden or Witherhoard, which are some of the best Destiny 2 Exotics, into your boss damage rotation with a bit of hot-swapping. Doing so will help you activate Bait And Switch and deal massive damage.

Speaking of which, Bait And Switch definitely balances power with practicality the best out of all the available damage perks for Scintillation, increasing shot damage by 30% for 10 seconds. Reservoir Burst paired with Envious Assassin can make Scintillation a potent jack-of-all-trades heavy weapon, while Firing Line is very easy to trigger but offers a much smaller 20% precision damage boost. Conversely, Surrounded offers a huge 40% damage boost but relies on you being, well, surrounded, which means it can trigger inconsistently or not at all depending on the layout of the boss encounter.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.