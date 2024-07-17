Best Destiny 2 Wild Style god rolls to chase

The Destiny 2 Wild Style Grenade Launcher has an interesting selection of perks, but Disorienting Grenades might be its best one. This roll for Wild Style makes it more of a support special weapon, so you won't be using it for direct damage but it's still useful in Destiny 2 PvE activities of all difficulties. At the start of a combat encounter, stun enemies with Wild Style, then let your primary and heavy weapons do the rest of the work until you need to stun some more foes. Here's everything you need to know about the ideal Wild Style roll in Destiny 2 and how you get the weapon too.

Wild Style god rolls in Destiny 2

As one of the Destiny 2 Nightfall weapons, Wild Style can only be obtained by completing Nightfall Strikes, but that also means you can get an improved Adept version, which can use Destiny 2 Adept Mods, if you're ready for Grandmaster difficulty. Here's the Wild Style god roll I recommend:

Barrel: Smart Drift Control or Quick Launch

or Magazine: Disorienting Grenades

Perk 1: Envious Assassin

Perk 2: Incandescent

Origin: Choose Tex Balanced Stock

Choose Masterwork: Reload Speed or Handling

or Mod: Choose Quick Access Sling or Adept Reload

For a good supportive special weapon, Disorienting Grenades is arguably the most important perk for this roll, giving Wild Style the ability to temporarily stun enemies. The fact that Wild Style is also a Double Fire Frame, firing two grenades simultaneously, means you can hit more enemies per shot. To round it out this god roll, having Incandescent will let you apply scorch to enemies, which will help in some Solar and Prismatic builds, while Envious Assassin will allow you to fire several shots instead of just one before reloading, letting you fire a whole volley of stunning explosives.

Other notable perk combinations that might be fun but perhaps not as objectively useful as having Disorienting Grenades include Danger Close and Surrounded, or even Stats For All and One For All. Both these combinations pair nicely with High-Velocity or Proximity Grenades.



