Warzone best Mac 10 loadouts: An SMG that will stomp your opponents

The best Warzone Mac 10 loadouts show just how good this SMG is, even without the Gallantry blueprint unlocked at teir 95 of the battle pass. The synchronization of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone has made the Mac 10 the newest SMG and it’s a beast. Thanks to its high fire rate and excellent handling, it dominates any foes up close. With the right attachments, you’ll be practically unstoppable so here are three of the best Mac 10 Warzone loadouts.

Warzone best Mac 10 loadout: Medium range

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 6.1” Reinforced Heavy

: 6.1” Reinforced Heavy Optic : Microflex LED

: Microflex LED Underbarrel : Field Agent Foregrip

: Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag

Of course, the Mac 10 is best used up close, but before getting to that, let’s cover a loadout you can use in at medium range. Since the Mac 10’s greatest weakness is its vertical recoil, we highly suggest the Agency Suppressor, which gives you more vertical recoil control, as well as keeping you off the minimap. You’ll be using this build in medium range engagements, so go with the 6.1” Reinforced Heavy Barrel to improve your damage range and bullet velocity. This will ensure your shots are effective, even from far away.

Then, we advise to use an optic of some kind since you’ll be using the weapon from moderately far distances. Something like the Microflex LED works wonders. The iron sights are perfectly manageable up close, but the farther out your target is, the harder it is to line up your shot, so an optic will come in handy. To improve its vertical and horizontal recoil control, use the Field Agent Foregrip. This will help when pulling off those medium range kills. The Mac 10’s other weakness is that it blows through ammo, so go with the Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag to ensure you’ve got as many rounds as possible, while also improving your reload speed.

You won’t really be able to pull off long range kills with this weapon, even with attachments that improve its range. With that in mind, come with something that is useful at long range, like a sniper or assault rifle of some kind.

(Image credit: Activision)

Warzone best Mac 10 loadout: Up close

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Laser : Steady Aim laser

: Steady Aim laser Stock : Raider Stock

: Raider Stock Ammunition : 43 Rnd Speed Mag

: 43 Rnd Speed Mag Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

The Mac 10 shines when used up close and here are the best attachments to use in those situations. First, go with the Agency Suppressor for that vertical recoil control boost. Then, we recommend the Steady Aim Laser to improve your hip fire accuracy. This will serve you well in close quarters engagements and will ensure that you’re taking your foes out quickly without having to aim down sights.

We highly recommend the Raider Stock with this build, as it increases your aim down sights (ADS) speed and your sprint to fire speed, which is perfect for close quarters. Next up, you’ll need extra ammo, so go with at least a 43 Rnd Speed Mag. When battling at close range, you should use the speed mags to help reload faster. The 53 Rnd mag is good, too, but takes a little longer to reload, so it’s up to you. Finally, the best Rear Grip is the Airborne Elastic Wrap, which boosts your ADS speed, flinch resistance, and allows you to aim while going prone (“drop shotting”).

As you’d expect, it’s a good idea to come equipped with a secondary that will round out this build. You can never go wrong with an assault rifle or tactical.

Warzone best Mac 10 loadout: All-around

Muzzle : SOCOM Eliminator

: SOCOM Eliminator Barrel : 5.9” Task Force

: 5.9” Task Force Underbarrel : Field Agent Foregrip

: Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition : Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag

: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

In Warzone, you can’t plan to only enter engagements at long or close range. You’ll find that your battles will be a combination of the two, so you should prepare yourself with a well-rounded Mac 10 loadout. To start, use the SOCOM Eliminator. This won’t keep you off the radar entirely, but it will boost your vertical recoil control, which is essential with this weapon.

Then, go with the 5.9” Task Force Barrel for that damage range and bullet velocity boost. This will improve your chances at medium range. For the Underbarrel, we recommend the Field Agent Foregrip, which will improve horizontal and vertical recoil control. This, again, will help you pull off those medium range eliminations.

As for the Magazine, it’s hard to go with anything but the Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag. This maximizes your ammo while improving your reload speed, ensuring that you’re as prepared as possible during firefights. Round out the loadout with the Airborne Elastic Wrap Rear Grip to give you faster ADS speeds, more flinch resistance, and the ability to aim while going prone.

This is the absolute best Mac 10 loadout and excels in many situations. You won’t be able to pull off eliminations from afar, but at close and medium range, this weapon is hard to pass up.

