Warzone's original map is returning next month, but it's still not enough: "We don't just want Verdansk back. We want everything back"

Reject modernity, embrace Verdansk

soldiers dropping in from the sky and looking over verdansk
(Image credit: Activision)

Verdansk is coming back to Call of Duty Warzone, but fans want more than just the map; they want all the old mechanics to return, too.

The original Warzone map, Verdansk, will be live again on April 3, just after the game's fifth anniversary. This news was announced last year, but now we have a new cinematic trailer where we see soldiers dropping into the forested outskirts of the iconic city to the tune of Nat King Cole's Unforgettable. It's a lovely trailer and evokes all those memories of squading up with our friends during the pandemic.

Unforgettable Verdansk Teaser | Call of Duty: Warzone - YouTube Unforgettable Verdansk Teaser | Call of Duty: Warzone - YouTube
Watch On

The map was changed just over a year after the game came out, during the Destruction of Verdansk event that ended with the map being nuked. We could then go back to the '80s for Verdansk '84, but it's not quite the same.

Many fans are incredibly happy Verdansk is coming back. I recently wrote about how Battlefield 6's trailer proves we long for a return to simpler days for shooters, and this reaction just shows how correct I really was. People don't just want the visuals of Verdansk, though; they want the original Warzone back.

"Honestly just open the Warzone 1 server, the map is not the only thing we loved. We loved the mechanics, the simplicity," writes one commenter. "We don't just want Verdansk back. We want everything back. The movement, the mechanics, the graphics, the sounds, the vehicles. We want OG Warzone. The game that made us stay up all night," agrees another.

Fortnite brought its OG mode back as a permanent staple, so there's a chance Warzone could do the same, but I wouldn't hold my breath.

While you wait for Verdansk to return, check out our list of the best online games you can play right now.

Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

