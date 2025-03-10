Warzone's original map is returning next month, but it's still not enough: "We don't just want Verdansk back. We want everything back"

Verdansk is coming back to Call of Duty Warzone , but fans want more than just the map; they want all the old mechanics to return, too.

The original Warzone map, Verdansk, will be live again on April 3, just after the game's fifth anniversary. This news was announced last year , but now we have a new cinematic trailer where we see soldiers dropping into the forested outskirts of the iconic city to the tune of Nat King Cole's Unforgettable. It's a lovely trailer and evokes all those memories of squading up with our friends during the pandemic .

Unforgettable Verdansk Teaser | Call of Duty: Warzone - YouTube Watch On

The map was changed just over a year after the game came out, during the Destruction of Verdansk event that ended with the map being nuked. We could then go back to the '80s for Verdansk '84, but it's not quite the same.

Many fans are incredibly happy Verdansk is coming back. I recently wrote about how Battlefield 6's trailer proves we long for a return to simpler days for shooters, and this reaction just shows how correct I really was. People don't just want the visuals of Verdansk, though; they want the original Warzone back.

"Honestly just open the Warzone 1 server, the map is not the only thing we loved. We loved the mechanics, the simplicity," writes one commenter. "We don't just want Verdansk back. We want everything back. The movement, the mechanics, the graphics, the sounds, the vehicles. We want OG Warzone. The game that made us stay up all night," agrees another.

Fortnite brought its OG mode back as a permanent staple, so there's a chance Warzone could do the same, but I wouldn't hold my breath.

