4 years after it was destroyed, Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk map will make a comeback in 2025

Call of Duty just announced that the original Warzone map, Verdansk, will make a grand return to the battle royale shooter at some point next year.

Yesterday, August 28, saw Call of Duty's big 'Next' showcase, chiefly focusing on the forthcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The event also featured news for Warzone, though, where it was revealed that the battle royale shooter's original map, Verdansk, will finally be returning to the game in 2025.

Run it back. Verdansk will return to Call of Duty #Warzone in 2025 #CODNext pic.twitter.com/Y70gnYl2IfAugust 28, 2024

Verdansk has long been gone from Call of Duty: Warzone - it's been roughly three years since the map was circulated out of rotation in the shooter. By the time Verdansk arrives back in Warzone next year in 2025, it will have been right around five years since it originally launched as Warzone's base game map in 2020.

Right now, we don't know if Verdansk will look and play exactly how it did three years ago. The original map was filled with points of interest like Stadium and Superstore, among others, but Activision hasn't confirmed whether Verdansk will be altered in any way when it returns.

More immediately though, Area 99 is the new Warzone Resurgence map, and it'll be debuting in the battle royale's smaller, more focused mode later this year in Season 1. Dubbed the "birthplace of Nuketown," you can get a glimpse at some of the points of interest for Area 99 just below, and it does somewhat look like a spiritual successor to the classic Black Ops multiplayer map.

This is the birthplace of Nuketown. Welcome to Area 99 ☢️The new Resurgence map comes to Call of Duty Warzone in Season 1 🪂#CODNext | #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/dkat4nd4t8August 28, 2024

First look at Area 99 POI's 👀WHERE WE DROPPIN? #CODNext | #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/0LDKikPNsbAugust 28, 2024

Finally, in terms of new details for Warzone during Call of Duty Next, there'll be brand new Mastery Camos for your weapons arriving as part of Season 1. 'Traditional' Prestige is also returning for the game, so whenever you hit level 55, you'll be able to Prestige and continue levelling up for brand new in-game rewards.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mastery Camos will also be arriving in Season 1 of #BlackOps6 with their own unique reward track and challenges 👀#CODNext | #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/LWm59naTWnAugust 28, 2024

TRADITIONAL PRESTIGE ARRIVES IN CALL OF DUTY: WARZONEPlayers who reach level 55 in Warzone will be presented with a choice to enter Prestige to unlock new rewards. Account progression will be updated as part of Season 1. #CODNext | #BlackOps6August 28, 2024

