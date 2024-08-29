4 years after it was destroyed, Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk map will make a comeback in 2025

The original Verdansk was obliterated in 2021

Verdansk 84 new warzone map
Call of Duty just announced that the original Warzone map, Verdansk, will make a grand return to the battle royale shooter at some point next year.

Yesterday, August 28, saw Call of Duty's big 'Next' showcase, chiefly focusing on the forthcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The event also featured news for Warzone, though, where it was revealed that the battle royale shooter's original map, Verdansk, will finally be returning to the game in 2025.

Verdansk has long been gone from Call of Duty: Warzone - it's been roughly three years since the map was circulated out of rotation in the shooter. By the time Verdansk arrives back in Warzone next year in 2025, it will have been right around five years since it originally launched as Warzone's base game map in 2020.

Right now, we don't know if Verdansk will look and play exactly how it did three years ago. The original map was filled with points of interest like Stadium and Superstore, among others, but Activision hasn't confirmed whether Verdansk will be altered in any way when it returns.

More immediately though, Area 99 is the new Warzone Resurgence map, and it'll be debuting in the battle royale's smaller, more focused mode later this year in Season 1. Dubbed the "birthplace of Nuketown," you can get a glimpse at some of the points of interest for Area 99 just below, and it does somewhat look like a spiritual successor to the classic Black Ops multiplayer map.

Finally, in terms of new details for Warzone during Call of Duty Next, there'll be brand new Mastery Camos for your weapons arriving as part of Season 1. 'Traditional' Prestige is also returning for the game, so whenever you hit level 55, you'll be able to Prestige and continue levelling up for brand new in-game rewards. 

