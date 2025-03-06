Battlefield 6's first teaser takes me back to the days of Modern Warfare 2 lobbies and 24/7 Metro matches, proving we all crave a return to shooters' simpler times

Features
By
published

Opinion | Entering my 'old man yells at cloud' era

A cropped screenshot from the pre-alpha gameplay footage shown in the &#039;Introducing Battlefield Labs&#039; video.
(Image credit: EA)

FPS games have evolved a lot over the course of my life. When I was a kid, the most popular multiplayer shooters were almost always given a World War 2 setting. Battlefield 1942, Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, and Call of Duty 3. They were stuck in the past, made by men obsessed with the glory and horror of yesteryear. Halo was the shooter of the future, and the Combat Evolved subheading made sure everyone knew it.

But we didn't leap into the world of tomorrow straight away. Battlefield: Bad Company and Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare brought shooters into the present day, grounding them in a newfound sense of realism as real-life wars in the Middle-East were televised for all to see.

These games coincided perfectly with my teenage years, so despite their political ramifications, I look back on them with a fond sense of nostalgia. I remember rushing home after school to jump into a lobby of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or Battlefield 3's 24/7 Metro with all my friends – homework be damned.

Shooters then tried to have their cake and eat it, too. Battlefield went from the modern day back to the World Wars, and then went to the future with 2042. Call of Duty regularly flipped between the Cold War, Vietnam, and the future as well. Battlefield also went ahead to 2042. All this jumping back and forward in time, getting jetpacks in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare before returning to the past with Battlefield 1, was where I went off multiplayer shooters. Maybe I just got old and couldn't keep up with the kids. I yearn for the simplicity of my childhood, and I think a lot of you do, too, because Battlefield 6 is set to be a return to the series' modern setting.

Shooting backwards

A jet flying over jungles in Battlefield 3

(Image credit: EA)
Aim to please

A man riding a motorbike and shooting a gun during the upcoming game, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

(Image credit: Activision)

While you wait to check out Battlefield Labs, here are the best FPS games you can play right now

In an incredibly short teaser, EA showed off some clips from a pre-alpha build of something cooking in Battlefield Labs. We're all calling it Battlefield 6 because it looks like it's set in the modern world and features that pure, boots on the ground destructive combat that we know and love classic Battlefield for.

Watching soldiers rally around a tank, running through a narrow corridor that's having chunks shot off by gunfire, and seeing the entire facade of a building crumble as it gets shot with an RPG instantly took me back to those Battlefield 3 and 4 days. The video even uses the theme from Battlefield 3, showing this is an intentional callback.

It's not just Battlefield that's going back to basics, either. Fortnite made its OG mode permanent in December last year. Epic must have realized that a lot of us wanted to remember what it felt like to drop into Tilted Towers and play with all the old weapons and loot instead of having to keep up with the ever-changing modern meta.

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

(Image credit: EA)

Even non-shooters like Need For Speed have seen success in recent years by going back to what fans know. Heat and Unbound returned the series' focus to street racing, neon-soaked streets, and hip hop. I'm not excited about Criterion being moved off Need For Speed to focus on Battlefield, but I'm glad the next game in the series actually looks like one I want to play.

One of the most crucial differences between Battlefield 6 and other modern shooters has been noted by commenters on YouTube and Twitter: there are no operators with out-of-place character skins.

This is where I turn into a really old man yelling at a cloud, but I cannot stand the way so many games have tried to ape Fortnite's cultural IP soup. In Fortnite, playing as Rick and Morty or Ariana Grande makes… not quite sense, but I can accept it. This is a game with Chug Jugs and llamas and other nonsense – of course Godzilla is hitting the Griddy.

Fortnite Godzilla

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Tonally, not everything gets the same pass. Call of Duty loses its visual identity when it pits sharks in waistcoats against Nicki Minaj or a tatted up Santa Claus, and although clearly enough people are buying these skins to validate Activision's direction, it's a little too silly for me.

Rather than continuing to push this trend or adding more jetpacks and wallrunning, Battlefield 6 looks like it'll be taking the series back to its heyday. Modern performance combined with nostalgic, simpler gameplay sounds like a winning combination to me – but maybe I'm just getting old and want to return to my creature comforts, instead of embracing the here and now. The shooters of tomorrow have become the shooters of today – but now we're in the skin-slinging present, the genre has lost a little consistently along the way.

Relive the glory days or find an underappreciated gem with our list of the best Battlefield games

See more Games Features
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A group of space marines in a shootout in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, one of 2024&#039;s best shooters along with Stalker 2 and Call of Duty Black Ops 6
2024 was the year I rekindled my love of shooters – and it's all thanks to Stalker 2, Black Ops 6, and Space Marine 2
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 screenshot
I swore I'd never even look at a Call of Duty game, but then I started falling asleep to the sound of Black Ops 6
Year in review: Art of a Helldivers 2 squad with a flag for Super Earth battle space robots and bugs
Managed democracy wins out as Helldivers 2 leads our best shooters of 2024, with plenty of fierce FPS competition close behind
The Finals
A year on, The Finals is still the most exciting new FPS out there - here’s why
A player wearing a gasmask and holding a gun during the shooter, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
10 Games like Call of Duty that you should play now
Best FPS games: A screenshot of the Doom Slayer shooting a Cyberdemon in the game Doom Eternal.
The 25 best FPS games you can play right now
Latest in FPS Games
A cropped screenshot from the pre-alpha gameplay footage shown in the &#039;Introducing Battlefield Labs&#039; video.
Battlefield 6's first teaser takes me back to the days of Modern Warfare 2 lobbies and 24/7 Metro matches, proving we all crave a return to shooters' simpler times
Doom
Doom: The Dark Ages' new cutscenes exist because of fans' unlikely obsession with the series' lore: "A Doom game that doesn’t have a story is just an arcade game”
Battlefield Bad Company 2
"I am freaked out by how much might actually have been accurate": Battlefield Bad Company 3 writer unearths forgotten script
Fragpunk
Marvel Rivals publisher indefinitely delays its other hero shooter on Xbox and PS5 2 days before its free-to-play launch
One of the new Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4
"Don’t gaslight me": Borderlands 4 CEO Randy Pitchford begs fans to be optimistic about the upcoming FPS, otherwise "we'll all pay the price"
thor looking into the camera with a steely stare
"Both Marvel Rivals and Overwatch are excellent superhero shooters" says the Chinese publisher behind both games as they make the move to China: "The market is large enough to accommodate both games"
Latest in Features
Lego Twilight, Easter Egg, Eeyore, and Flowers divided by white lines, with a GamesRadar+ new Lego badge in the middle
New Lego sets in February 2025, from Twilight to Winnie the Pooh
A cropped screenshot from the pre-alpha gameplay footage shown in the &#039;Introducing Battlefield Labs&#039; video.
Battlefield 6's first teaser takes me back to the days of Modern Warfare 2 lobbies and 24/7 Metro matches, proving we all crave a return to shooters' simpler times
The Invincible War in Invincible season 3
If you think that the Invincible War is over too quickly in Invincible season 3 episode 7, you are missing the point
Lego Star Wars, Mario Kart, Harry Potter, and Marvel kits divided by white lines, with &#039;New Lego&#039; in a GamesRadar+ badge at the center
New Lego sets in January 2025, from Harry Potter to Star Wars
Infinity Nikki
Infinity Nikki and The Sims' return are only the start of a retro gaming renaissance for Y2K girlies
Avowed screenshot of the godlike envoy with branch-like antlers, pink hair, and mushroom decals framing her eyes. A bow is on her back.
Some of Avowed's most memorable smaller instances are reminding me of the magic of Red Dead Redemption 2's random encounters
More about fps
Doom

Doom: The Dark Ages' new cutscenes exist because of fans' unlikely obsession with the series' lore: "A Doom game that doesn’t have a story is just an arcade game”
Battlefield Bad Company 2

"I am freaked out by how much might actually have been accurate": Battlefield Bad Company 3 writer unearths forgotten script
Snow falls as guards in armor and red highlights wait in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Black Myth: Wukong empowered fellow soulslike devs to become China's first "elite" devs on par with Naughty Dog or Capcom: "The market has been validated"
See more latest
Most Popular
Lego Star Wars, Mario Kart, Harry Potter, and Marvel kits divided by white lines, with &#039;New Lego&#039; in a GamesRadar+ badge at the center
New Lego sets in January 2025, from Harry Potter to Star Wars
Lego Twilight, Easter Egg, Eeyore, and Flowers divided by white lines, with a GamesRadar+ new Lego badge in the middle
New Lego sets in February 2025, from Twilight to Winnie the Pooh
The Invincible War in Invincible season 3
If you think that the Invincible War is over too quickly in Invincible season 3 episode 7, you are missing the point
My Talking Hank: Islands Ice Island
My Talking Hank: Islands brings new animal friends and a fresh world to explore on the Ice Island
XGIMI Elfin Flip projector on a coffee table with a TV in the background
Can a projector replace a TV? Here's everything I've learned after years of trying to build my own living room theatre
Infinity Nikki
Infinity Nikki and The Sims' return are only the start of a retro gaming renaissance for Y2K girlies
Bloodsport
The 32 greatest '80s action movies
Avowed screenshot of the godlike envoy with branch-like antlers, pink hair, and mushroom decals framing her eyes. A bow is on her back.
Some of Avowed's most memorable smaller instances are reminding me of the magic of Red Dead Redemption 2's random encounters
Steam sale: a screenshot of a collection games in a Steam library
Steam sale 2025: All the dates, times, and everything else you need to know
Daredevil looking mean and moody.
Daredevil: Born Again: All the Easter eggs, cameos, and references