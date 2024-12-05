Fortnite's permanent OG mode will preserve "some of the rough edges" from the classic battle royale era, but certain quality-of-life improvements have also made the cut

Nostalgic Fortnite players, the time has almost come – Fortnite's permanent OG mode is rolling out tomorrow, and Epic Games has now revealed more details about how everything will go down, including just how faithful it will be.

The 2017-style throwback was already going to play out differently from last year's one-month classic season since it'll run alongside the fresh new offerings in Chapter 6: Season 1 . In a new blog post , Epic explains: "To start, Fortnite OG will run through the original initial Seasons of Chapter 1, recreating those early days, right down to loot pool changes and feature introductions." These seasons will be shorter than the modern Battle Royale ones – the first will come to a close on January 31, so it'll be eight weeks long.

At first, you'll be able to tackle OG in Solos and Squads, in Zero Build or Builds – no word has been given on when Duos and Trios will be able to dive into the action together. Ranked OG is also set to arrive later down the line.

Of course, Zero Build in itself is already a modern addition that was nowhere to be found in 2017 (although, as a dedicated Zero Build player, I'm relieved that it's here), but that's not the only change that the devs have made from the classic version of the game. Building mechanics will feel just like they do in Chapter 6, and movement options include sprinting, sliding, mantling, and door bashing, as well as the option to move around as you heal.

While it won't be exactly like you've entered a time machine to go right back to the start, it sounds like the devs have tried to strike a balance between old and improved: "Some of the rough edges from that era have been preserved, while others have been polished," is how the developer puts it. Reboot Vans will be available from the start so you can revive your teammates, and sniper scopes will give off that signature glare so you'll know if someone's lining up a headshot from a distant rooftop. On the more classic side of things, Double Pump is back for shotgun enthusiasts ("for now," Epic adds), maximum building resources have been set at 999, and beyond that, "Great care has been taken to ensure that every tree, Chest, car, and object is right where you remember it."

Personally, I'm very intrigued to see how popular the OG mode is going to be compared to the ongoing new seasons – its temporary comeback last year was huge for the battle royale, after all. Its own separate Battle Pass will also become available tomorrow, and it'll include 45 different rewards.

While you're here, be sure to check out our guide to completing Fortnite quests in Chapter 6: Season 1.