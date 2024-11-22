Fortnite OG: When is it coming back?

Fortnite OG is where it all began, in the early days of the battle royale way back in 2017. A growing number of players have been wanting to go back to it, either to revisit and reminisce about 'the good old days' or to experience it for the first time and see what all the fuss is about, and Epic is about to grant that wish by bringing back OG Fortnite on a permanent basis, along with the original map, loot, and more! Soon you'll be able to explore that iconic island once again, so here's everything you need to know about when Fortnite OG is coming back.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite OG start? The Fortnite OG release date has been confirmed as Friday December 6, 2024, as seen in the official announcement from the @FortniteGame account. This is a few days after the planned launch of Fortnite Chapter 6 on December 1, so don't expect to jump straight into the OG action when the new season drops.

What will be included in Fortnite OG?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In the Fortnite OG announcement, Epic states that "OG is coming BACK and is here to stay. Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons." The promotional image states Chapter 1 - Season 1 on it, so it looks like we're going to the very beginning. Expect the OG map to bring back classic POIs including Anarchy Acres, Moisty Mire, Tomato Town, and Wailing Woods, while the OG loot pool is quite basic but could include Sniper Rifles, Grenade Launchers, and Rocket Launchers alongside the standard Assault Rifles, Shotguns, SMGs, and Pistols. We may even see the return of the Bush disguise and Traps, so you may need to check on your surroundings!

That's all we know about Fortnite OG for now, but there will likely be more announcements over the coming weeks so we'll keep this guide updated.

