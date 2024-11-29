Fortnite is adding more ways to bounce around the battle royale map soon with new movement mechanics, as well as a huge turtle that might make Chapter 6: Season 1 my favorite one yet

After a leak earlier today, Epic Games has revealed both the gameplay and cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 6: Season 1, 'Hunters,' and there's clearly a lot going on in the Japan-inspired season, including new weapons, movement mechanics, and a massive turtle.

Very cool Battle Pass skins aside, the trailers have given us our first proper look at the map, which looks genuinely gorgeous. As well as a bustling city, there's a snowy, mountainous area, loads of pretty temples, cherry blossom trees aplenty, and most importantly that giant, moving turtle, who you can seemingly climb on top of and hide amongst the trees growing on its back (Pokemon's Torterra would be proud). Godzilla, who was first teased in the Chapter 6 key art a few days ago, also makes an appearance, and although we don't see any gameplay of him, it looks like he might be a roaming threat on the map.

Beyond that, the gameplay trailer shows off some upcoming weapons, and sword enjoyers rejoice – blades are back in the game. We also see a player put on a mask (which I'm guessing can be won through a boss battle shown slightly earlier in the trailer) before blasting their opponents with fireballs, so be careful not to get singed when you dive into the action.

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 1 - 鬼 HUNTERS | Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Perhaps most notably though, throughout the gameplay trailer, we get a glimpse of some new movement mechanics, with a demonstration of an enormous jump into a roll that seems to avoid fall damage, as well as a wall jump. It's not entirely clear right now if these will be general additions to game just like jumping, mantling, and sliding, or if they'll be tied to specific items, weapons, or things like medallions, but either way it looks like there'll be new ways to get around the map and outmanoeuvre your opponents in a few days.

Fortnite Chapter 6: Season 1 is set to kick off on December 1, which is this Sunday - I'm personally very excited for everything that's been shown of it so far. There's only a couple more days to go before we say goodbye to Chapter 2 Remix, but for nostalgic battle royale players, Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite OG is returning permanently on December 6 .

Be sure to check out our guide to Fortnite quests in Chapter 2 Remix to get all the XP you can before the season ends.