As Overwatch 2 takes notes from Fortnite and goes back to its roots for a few weeks, Epic goes one better with the confirmation of Fortnite OG's permanent return

It's official – Fortnite OG really is making a comeback in a matter of weeks, and this time, it's for good – a welcome announcement for nostalgic players amid what feels like a sudden surge of temporary classic modes in the likes of Overwatch 2.

This announcement comes just a week after a leak from an anonymous source that claimed that the battle royale's first chapter throwback would be arriving as a separate experience to the all-new Chapter 6 content, which is also expected to arrive in December. In a tweet posted today, Epic Games says: "THIS. IS. NOT. A. DRILL. OG is coming BACK and is here to stay. Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons. Drop back in on December 6."

THIS. IS. NOT. A. DRILL.OG is coming BACK and is here to stay. Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons. Drop back in on December 6. pic.twitter.com/Zpg1CrItS5November 12, 2024

Notably, Epic hasn't directly mentioned it arriving as a separate mode or the supposed monthly return of the different Chapter 1 seasons the leak referred to, but a promotional image shows that, at least on December 6, we'll be able to dive back into Season 1, where it all began.

The timing of the announcement is rather funny, as it feels like every free-to-play shooter ever made is pursuing this exact same OG idea right now. Last week, Apex Legends rolled out its own take, Launch Royale , while Overwatch 2 revealed Overwatch Classic yesterday – a nostalgic 6v6 mode with the original roster which is going live today. Both of those are only available for a limited time, however, much like Fortnite OG's comeback last year. This time around, Epic is clearly confident that its battle royale's original chapter has what it takes to stand as a mainstay, and after its previous popularity, it's really no wonder.

RG's minigun is the perfect Fortnite weapon: an OP monster that rapid-fires Eminem's most famous Rap God rhymes.