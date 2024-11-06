Fortnite OG is apparently making a full-time comeback next month as a separate experience to the all-new Chapter 6

It's potentially very good news for Fortnite players who just want to drop from the Battle Bus like it's 2017, as it's been claimed that Fortnite OG is set to return next month on a permanent basis.

Last year, Fortnite OG saw the temporary return of locations and loot from Chapter 1 Season 5 through to 10, with a full month-long season dedicated to the throwback. After it wrapped up, Epic Games was quick to tease its return, posting on Twitter that it "far exceeded our expectations. So much so that we'd like to bring it back." Considering that last weekend saw the start of Chapter 2 Remix (which is essentially the same idea, except with Chapter 2 content), it seemed like the developers could have just been referring to that, but according to Fortnite news and leaks accounts HYPEX and ShiinaBR, those plans may be way bigger.

According to an "anonymous source," Fortnite OG will return full time in December, with all 10 Chapter 1 seasons to come back "monthly." It's claimed that only OG loot and weapons will be available, so it sounds like a faithful classic experience, but thankfully, Zero Build will reportedly be supported as well as the regular build mode, even though it was only added in 2022.

BREAKING — FORTNITE OG RETURNS PERMANENTLY IN DECEMBER 🔥• ALL CH1 Seasons (S1-S10) will return MONTHLY• ONLY OG Loot + supports both Builds & Zero Build• Announced @ The Finale and/or The Game AwardsInfo comes from an anonymous source, @ShiinaBR & I can verify most of… pic.twitter.com/KuYKBIw7llNovember 5, 2024

As for the announcement, it's claimed that we can expect it to happen during The Finale live event at the end of the current season on November 30, or at The Game Awards on December 12. Both HYPEX and ShiinaBR "can verify most" of the information about OG's supposed return, HYPEX says.

However, this doesn't mean that new seasons and chapters are just going to disappear forever. ShiinaBR adds that "Chapter 6 and this are not the same thing, and it will still be released as scheduled" – so Fortnite Chapter 6 is still expected to launch at the start of next month when Chapter 2 Remix is over. With that in mind, it sounds like OG could become its own separate game mode, a bit like Reload which also has its own separate maps and loot pool. That'd definitely be a best-of-both-worlds scenario, although it makes you wonder which of the two would be more popular if players can choose between them – we might find out in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our guide to Fortnite quests in Chapter 2 Remix to grab some easy XP.