When does Fortnite Chapter 6 start? And will it include Fortnite OG?

When does Fortnite Chapter 6 start is a question that keen players are already considering, as although the Chapter 2: Remix season has only just started, it's only one month long and therefore it won't be long before we move on to the next significant update. Rumors are already circulating about what the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass theme will be, and recent leaks are also suggesting that Fortnite OG will play a much more regular part in proceedings going forward, which is sure to excite both new and established players.

Epic aren't known for resting on their laurels and will already be planning the next stage of development in Fortnite, so there will certainly be more changes brought in during the course of this chapter and beyond. If you're looking ahead and wondering what Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 may have in store, then here's everything we know about it so far.

When does Fortnite Chapter 6 start? The Fortnite Chapter 6 release date is expected to be Sunday December 1, 2024, although this hasn't been officially confirmed by Epic just yet. However, this tallies with the information displayed for the Chapter 2: Remix Battle Pass, as seen on the Epic Games website and the in-game message on the Battle Pass screen, which states that the current Chapter 2: Remix Battle Pass will end on December 1 at 2am EST. Epic have confirmed that the next Fortnite live event, Remix: The Finale, will take place on November 30 at 2pm EST, so logically Chapter 6 will come after that on December 1 following an extended period of downtime for the transition to the next chapter.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Chapter 6?

As Epic have only recently launched the current season, they haven't officially said anything yet about what the theme of Fortnite Chapter 6 will be or any significant changes that are planned – there has recently been the addition of Fortnite Kicks cosmetics and an overhaul of the locker for loadouts, which is already quite a big addition. However, leaked information that tallies with previous player surveys suggests that the Chapter 6 Season 1 theme will be based around Samurai and Japanese mythology, and will include map biomes "Shrine", Rivers, Plains, Farmland, and Forest.

Perhaps more significantly, leaks from HYPEX and Shiina suggest that alongside Fortnite Chapter 6 players will also get access to Fortnite OG on a monthly basis. This will include all ten seasons from Chapter 1 and a full OG loot pool, with both Build and Zero Build modes supported. It was expected that this would be officially announced at The Game Awards on December 12, so keep an eye out on that date to see if we get confirmation then.

How much will the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass cost?

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you lots of additional rewards. The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks, which means it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $8.99 / £6.99 to get you 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $22.99 / £17.49 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in December 2024.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all of the details as soon as they're revealed!

