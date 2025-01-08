Fortnite Great Turtle: Where to find the giant turtle

The Fortnite Great Turtle is surprisingly elusive given its massive size, as it can lumber around the island between matches to hide in one of six possible locations. It's worth tracking down this giant turtle in Fortnite, as it will help you tick off part of the Story quests while also awarding a level up token to give your seasonal progress a handy boost. What's more, you'll also meet up with Ryuji in the process, who is a particularly hard to find member of the Fortnite characters roster. If you want some help with locating this roaming reptile, then here are all of The Great Turtle locations in Fortnite.

Where to find The Great Turtle in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Rather than appearing at a fixed point, there are a total of six possible Fortnite Great Turtle locations where it can spawn, which I've marked on the map above and one of them will be picked at random for each match you play. While you can't predict in advance which one will be used, you should be able to scan these locations from the Battle Bus to track it down – from above the giant turtle will look like a large green island with trees sprouting on it. When you reach it, you'll complete the first of the attached Story Fortnite quests then be challenged to help Ryuji free The Great Turtle of Dark Magic Thorns.

How to clear The Great Turtle's shell of Dark Magic Thorns in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To clear The Great Turtle's shell of Dark Magic Thorns in Fortnite, there are five glowing red splinters of wood poking out that you need to destroy. Naturally, the easiest way to do this is hit them with your pickaxe, though any other form of attack that breaks them will get the job done. Once all five thorns are removed, you can then report to Ryuji on the giant turtle's back and claim your rewards by opening his rare treasure chest.

