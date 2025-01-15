Fortnite Godzilla: How to get the King of the Monsters

Fortnite Godzilla is the latest big-name crossover to arrive in the battle royale, with players eager to take control of the King of the Monsters. Let's get one thing straight from the beginning though – as always, the Godzilla outfit is purely cosmetic, so rather than stomping all over the island as a 400ft tall Kaiju, you'll just be a normal human-sized fighter if you take on this appearance. Still, you'll look pretty menacing while you do it, so if you want to know more then here's how to get Godzilla in Fortnite.

How to complete the Fortnite Godzilla Quests

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Investigate the footprints (1)

Damage opponents from one story above or higher (120)

Find out Monarch's secrets (3)

Travel distance while airborne (1,954)

Place Kaiju detection beacons (2)

There are currently five Fortnite Godzilla quests available, though two more sets are due to be added to the Fortnite quests on Friday January 17. The map above will help you find the locations you need to visit, though you only need to place two Kaiju detection beacons across the four possible locations, and each of the Monarch's secrets locations should contain enough individual items to interact with the clear the quest without needing to travel anywhere else.

How to get Godzilla in Fortnite via the Battle Pass

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Currently the only confirmed way to get Godzilla in Fortnite is to own the Battle Pass, which costs 1,000 V-Bucks to purchase individually or is included as part of the Fortnite Crew subscription service for $11.99 / £9.99 per month. Once the Godzilla rewards section of the Battle Pass unlocks on January 17, you'll be able to claim a selection of Kaiju-based cosmetics by levelling up your account, with one new item you can redeem every two level increases. Players using the free version of the Battle Pass can still claim the four cosmetics marked in bold below, but crucially can't get the Godzilla Evolved or Energized Godzilla outfits to actually play as the King of the Monsters:

Page 1 Lil' Godzilla Attack emote Godzilla loading screen Godzilla Awaits spray Godzilla's Exo-Spine back bling Evolved Heat Ray wrap Godzilla Evolved outfit

Page 2 Mothra glider Charged Titanus Gojira emoticon Energised Exo-Spine back bling Woodblock Print Godzilla spray Crystal Fang pickaxe Energized Godzilla outfit



How to get Godzilla in Fortnite via the Item Shop

Mechagodzilla and King Kong are set to release on January 16th (Via @Jorge_Most_)- Full Bundle: 2.8k Vbucks- Mecha: 1.8k Vbucks- Kong: 1.5k Vbucks- A emote: 400 Vbucks- 2 wraps both costing 500 Vbucks - 2 pickaxes both costing 800 Vbucks - Nissan Skyline GT-R: 2.8k Vbucks pic.twitter.com/0yTQYLjn4VJanuary 14, 2025

Although it hasn't been confirmed yet, leaked information suggests that you'll also be able to get Godzilla in Fortnite by making a purchase from the Item Shop. This is said to be the Mechagodzilla version rather than the more classic appearance seen via the Battle Pass, and the outfit could set you back 1,800 V-Bucks – or more if you opt for a bundle that also contains King Kong. Apparently this is due to release on January 16, so as soon as we have more information I will update this guide accordingly.

