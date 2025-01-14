Fortnite Hatsune Miku: How to get the virtual pop star

The arrival of Fortnite Hatsune Miku will have all Mikufans celebrating, as they can now bring the worldwide virtual superstar to the game. While her arrival coincides with the launch of the new Music Pass as she is the featured headliner for Season 7, you can also unlock her outfit for the battle royale and even a little Lego version of the diva for use across a variety of experiences. Sadly she's not available for free but there are several ways to unlock her, so here's the lowdown on how to get Hatsune Miku in Fortnite.

How to get Hatsune Miku in Fortnite via the Item Shop

The most direct way to get Hatsune Miku in Fortnite is to purchase her from the Item Shop, where you have a choice of picking up individual cosmetics or the complete Hatsune Miku Bundle for a significant overall saving. The items available and their prices are as follows:

Hatsune Miku Bundle - 5,200 3,200 V-Bucks Hatsune Miku outfit (with Lego style) and Pack-sune Miku back bling - 1,500 V-Bucks Miku Live emote - 500 V-Bucks Miku Miku Beam emote - 500 V-Bucks Miku Light contrail - 600 V-Bucks Miku's Beat Drums - 800 V-Bucks Hatsune's Mic-u - 800 V-Bucks Miku jam track by Anamanaguchi, Hatsune Miku - 500 V-Bucks

- 3,200 V-Bucks

Note that if you purchase any of those items individually, the price of the Fortnite Hatsune Miku Bundle will be reduced accordingly, so if you decide to upgrade to the bundle later then you won't pay more than 3,200 V-Bucks overall. These cosmetics will be available in the Item Shop until March 12, 2025, so you have time to save up for them if you don't want to splash out straight away.

How to get Hatsune Miku in Fortnite via the Music Pass

The other route to get Hatsune Miku in Fortnite is to buy the Season 7 Music Pass, which will either set you back 1,400 V-Bucks as a one-off purchase or is included as part of the Fortnite Crew subscription that costs $11.99 / £9.99 per month. This will immediately reward you with the Neko Hatsune Miku outfit (with Lego style) and make other items available, though you'll need to level up your account in order to claim them. A complete list of the Hatsune Miku items available through the Season 7 Music Pass is as follows:

Neko Hatsune Miku outfit (with Lego style)

Miku Speaker emoticon

Miku On Stage loading screen [also available with the free Music Pass]

It's Miku! spray

Neko Miku Keytar back bling, pickaxe, and keytar

Leek-To-Go back bling

Miku Brite Keytar back bling, pickaxe, and keytar

Neko Miku Guitar back bling, pickaxe, and guitar

Magical Cure! Love Shot! jam track

Digital Dream spray

Neko Hatsune Miku outfit extra style (with Lego style)

The Music Pass featuring Hatsune Miku is available until April 8, 2025, so again you don't have to rush into purchasing it. While you need to level up your account significantly to unlock all of the available rewards, your progress will be tracked through the free pass from the start of Music Pass Season 7 on January 14, so if you upgrade later then you should receive all of the premium items you would have unlocked up to that point.

