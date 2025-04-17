Fortnite's Arcane skins won't be back "in the foreseeable future," Riot co-founder confirms, despite the "love" and "effort you've put into advocating for their return"

It's bad news for anyone who's been holding onto the hope of Fortnite 's Arcane: League of Legends crossover cosmetics returning, as one Riot Games co-founder shuts down the idea of the beloved Jinx and Vi skins coming back "in the foreseeable future."

Fortnite has a history of skins and cosmetics disappearing for months and even years at a time, despite the cries from fans to bring them back so that they can splash their hard-earned V-Bucks. Popularity and demand don't always seem to matter, and the Arcane Jinx and Vi skins are perhaps the greatest examples of that.

Jinx was first added to Fortnite in November 2021, coinciding with the release of the first season of Arcane, while Vi was added months later in January 2022. The last time either of them were available to buy was early February 2022, meaning it's now been over three years since fans have been able to get their hands on them. The window to do so in the first place was very limited, especially for Vi, who had only two weeks in the item shop.

Needless to say, you can understand why there's been such a loud crowd of fans campaigning to bring them back, and a few days ago, hopes were reignited when Riot co-founder Marc Merrill said he'd "check in on where we landed with the team and circle back this week." Unfortunately, the update isn't exactly positive.

Merrill says that bringing Jinx and Vi to Fortnite was "as a new kind of crossover for us and we hope it helped make S1 launch feel truly special," and in the time since, "Fortnite has evolved a ton with new experiences and collabs, and we've had a lot of conversations with Epic about what might be possible." However, while he concludes that the people at Epic have "been great partners," ultimately, "we haven't been able to find the right fit to bring the Arcane skins back and it unfortunately won't be happening in the foreseeable future."

As an update to all of the players that have been pinging us on the Arcane skin status, I wanted to circle back with you all.Rewinding back to 2021, when we first teamed up with Epic to bring Jinx and Vi to Fortnite, it was a new kind of crossover for us and we hope it helped…April 17, 2025

Obviously, Riot is well aware of the demand, as Merrill notes that "we know there's been a lot of love for these – and we really appreciate how much you all care and how much effort you've put into advocating for their return." Sadly, though, that clearly doesn't cut it.

Not all hope is lost, as he mentions that "if anything changes in the future, we'll let you know ASAP!" The second season of Arcane has been and gone at this point with the Fortnite cosmetics still nowhere to be seen, so it's not clear what would have to happen to make it happen, but the situation continues to suck for anyone who missed out before.

