Overwatch 2 is getting the WoW Classic treatment with a limited-time mode featuring the hero shooter's original 2016 lineup of 21 heroes, 12 maps, and 4 game modes

Overwatch is taking players back to 2016 when the hero shooter first launched with a limited time mode called Overwatch Classic, mirroring Blizzard's titling for the similarly nostalgic World of Warcraft Classic that's its own separate game.

Overwatch Classic is a new game mode that you'll be able to access from Tuesday, November 12 at 9:15am until December 2 at the same time. You'll be able to find it in the Events Hub and in the Arcade in the main menu. Once you boot it up, it'll be like you're playing the first Overwatch when it launched back in May of 2016, complete with the same 21 heroes, 12 maps, and four game modes that were available at release.

Just like in 2016, there will be no hero or role limits "for the first few days of the event," which means you'll "be able to flex with one, two, or even six tanks to form your frontline defense, plant multiple turrets on the payload, and constantly boop or hook your opponents into the Ilios well." After this early 1.0 stage, the single hero limit rule will be imposed for the remainder of the event, with all heroes being organized into their four OG classes: Offense, Defense, Tanks, and Supports.

"Expect heroes like Widowmaker to be a constant threat or be careful as you try to peak around corners as Hanzo’s Scatter Arrow can strike you before you can see it," Blizzard says in a press release. "Junkrat and D.Va mains will need to watch out as their own weaponry can harm them. And you’ll be extra pressured to attack or defend the objectives as Symmetra’s teleporter will be able to transport players from their spawn directly back into the action. Finally, watch out for Mercy to swoop in after you make that stunning quintuple elimination as her Resurrect Ultimate will instantly revive all her fallen allies at once."

Now, a few points of clarification. While the heroes will look and play how they did in 2016 without any exceptions for skins, the maps will all be the Overwatch 2 versions, so expect big changes to Dorado, Numbani, Route 66, and Watchpoint: Gibraltar. Furthermore, mechanics like match timing and how elevator platforms work will work how they do in Overwatch 2.

Blizzard says Classic is decidedly distinct from its experiment to bring back 6v6 battles in Overwatch 2. It sounds like that's being considered as a more permanent addition to the game, while this is just a fun li'l limited time event thing. However, Blizzard does say in its press release that it's "not planning for this to be a single event" and "will be measuring player response to inform our future plans."

Overwatch 2's roguelike-esque mode has been so "incredibly popular" that Blizzard is supporting it for the 15% of players still jumping in.