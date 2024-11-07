RG's minigun is the perfect Fortnite weapon: an OP monster that rapid-fires Eminem's most famous Rap God rhymes

Yes, sure, Fortnite is a bit of an IP slurry - an often nonsensical pop culture melange that holds together through the sheer synergy of corporate branding slathered over a basically entertaining battle royale base. But sometimes that results in perfection on the level of RG's Minigun, a mythic assault weapon that rapid-fires at the speed of the most famous lyrics from Eminem's Rap God.

With this week's Fortnite update, Spaghetti Grotto opened up as a new POI on the map, revamping the old Grotto location with Eminem's real-life Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in a two-step-removed reference to the song Lose Yourself. You can fight Eminem as a boss there, and if you beat him, he'll drop RG's Minigun.

EMINEM'S MINIGUN HAS BEEN ACTIVATED, TOO 🔥It indeed has a cooldown after using it for quite a while! pic.twitter.com/LLEFOEnhYyNovember 7, 2024

RG's Minigun fires fast and has no clip, so you never have to reload. Instead, the gun eventually overheats, but only after 12 full seconds of holding the trigger down. As the bullets fire, the gun plays the "supersonic speed" part of Rap God - arguably the rapper's most famous and fastest lyrics - complete with the words shooting out by the barrel.

this game is not real pic.twitter.com/FzxEcwIJoZNovember 7, 2024

The quick cooldown and high damage make RG's Minigun a heck of a weapon in general play, and you could easily delete a whole squad within one refresh of the cooldown. It's made even better by the music, which you'll hear in bursts as you get in and out of gun battles, like Eminem himself is with you rapping along and taking a breath whenever you need to chug a shield potion. It's hilarious and I cannot stop watching clips like these.

