Fortnite Ice Spice, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg: Where are they?

Fortnite rappers are one of the key themes running through the current Chapter 2 Remix season, with a number of big names from the rap game appearing in the battle royale. Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice are all arriving with their own unique POIs, followed by a tribute to the late Juice WRLD to wrap things up with another live event. If you've seen the announcements then you're probably keen to track everyone down, but you may need to wait as these rappers are gradually being added on a weekly basis, so here's everything you need to know about Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice in Fortnite, plus the Juice WRLD finale.

Where are the Fortnite rappers?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the map above, I've marked where the Fortnite rappers can be found on the island. Note that these NPCs along with their Points of Interest will be gradually added over the course of the short Chapter 2 Remix season, so not all of them are available at the time of writing. Read on for more details about where these rappers will appear.

Snoop Dogg - The Doggpound

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Available from Week 1 (starts November 2)

The Doggpound is a huge mansion in the center of the island, where you'll find Snoop Dogg patrolling with his minions. Defeat him in combat to collect the Mythic Snoop's Drum Gun, and Snoop Dogg will also be recruited to fight alongside you as an ally.

Eminem - Spaghetti Grotto

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Available from Week 2 (starts November 7)

From Week 2, the underground lair south of Dirty Docks will become Spaghetti Grotto, where you'll find Eminem presiding over his new restaurant. Beat him in combat to receive the Mythic RG Minigun, which spits the Rap God lyrics as well as bullets, and Eminem will also join you as a sidekick.

Ice Spice - Ice Isle

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Available from Week 3 (starts November 14)

When we reach Week 3, the Shark Island in the northwest bay area will be converted to Ice Isle, where Ice Spice is renovating an abandoned shopping mall dripping in neon. Defeat her in combat to access the Mythic Ice Spice's Grappler and Ice Spice's Rifle, while also adding Ice Spice to your team.

Juice WRLD - WRLD Point

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Available from Week 4 (starts November 21)

At Week 4, the WRLD Point location will appear in memory of Juice WRLD, though it hasn't been revealed where this will be yet. The official announcement states "It’s not a lucid dream. Draw your eye to the setting sun at the WRLD Point landmark" which some players have interpreted to mean it could be on a floating island, or at least a high point on the map. This will lead on to the next Fortnite live event titled Remix: The Finale taking place on November 30 at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm GMT, which will "honor Juice’s legacy and love for Fortnite" with more details to be released later this month.

