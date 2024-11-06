Fortnite Kicks: When can you get cosmetic shoes?

Fortnite Kicks are a brand new cosmetic type, the first to be added to the main area of customization in years, which will allow you to add fresh shoes to your outfit. There's an influx of fancy footwear due to arrive in the near future, with Nike and Jordan leading the way and other brands expected to follow, along with Original Kicks based on Fortnite designs. If you're looking for more information on when you can get Kicks in Fortnite, here's what you need to know.

When will Fortnite Kicks be available?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Kicks will launch as a new cosmetic item on November 12, when they are added to the Item Shop and the current Remix Pass. Initially this will include Nike and Jordan brands, and your first pair of Jordans will unlock in the Remix Pass at launch, with more brands set to join the lineup in the future. There will also be Fortnite Original Kicks that aren't included in the Remix Pass, with the first pair of shark slippers (pictured above) arriving in the Item Shop for purchase on November 12.

Can Fortnite Kicks be used with all Outfits?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic have been working hard to make sure that Fortnite Kicks can be used with as many different Outfits as possible, though this is a big undertaking as it means many character models have had to be tweaked or resigned to accommodate changing footwear. According to their announcement, "Kicks will be compatible with over 500 of the most popular Fortnite Outfits to start, with more than 95% of Outfits compatible by Spring of next year." Naturally, there will be a small number of Outfits that will be difficult or impossible to accommodate Kicks with, but for the most part there will be compatibility across the board.

