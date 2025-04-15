Fortnite probably isn't getting Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 skins anytime soon, despite rumors, as Warhorse asks Epic if there's "anything you know that we don't"

Fortnite may already have almost every person, character, and brand under the sun, but it does not look like Kingdom Come: Deliverance is going to be joining them soon.

Other games crossing over with Fortnite isn't anything new; we've had obvious gaming legends like Lara Croft, Doom Guy, and Solid Snake hop on the battle bus, while more contemporary picks like Alan Wake, Aloy, and Lethal Company's 'The Employee' have also made their way to the game in recent years. And according to rumors, Kingdom Come: Deliverance was supposed to be joining the fold soon, but it's not looking likely.

During an episode of the XboxEra Podcast , one of the hosts, Shpeshal Nick, gave out a massive list of skins allegedly coming to Fortnite. These included further additions to pre-existing collabs like Mortal Kombat and Doom, new ones like Death Stranding and Double Dragon, and also 'Jack Black,' not Minecraft Steve, just Jack Black. One of the things listed was Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

However, the Kingdom Come Twitter account quickly debunked this, saying, "@Fortnite anything you know that we don't[?]" Alongside this, Insider Gaming asked Luke Dale – who voices Hans Capon in the game – who was also unaware of any collaboration.

Ironically, this is probably the type of thing that could put plans for a Kingdom Come: Deliverance collab into motion now that the team has acknowledged it. While this is the only name from the list that has been outright debunked, it does put the rest of it into question.

Shpeshal Nick also mentioned Tony Hawk Pro Skater skins and an event, and considering the Pro Skater 3+4 remake is out in July, that's probably the soonest we'll get any confirmation of anything on this list.

We recently found out the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Hardcore mode is releasing this week.