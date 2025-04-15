New Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 patch adds bald representation and the long-awaited hardcore mode: "No handholding. No shortcuts"

A new Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 patch adds the action RPG's long-awaited Hardcore mode and, perhaps more importantly, gives you the option to make Henry bald as a cue ball.

We have a much more comprehensive writeup on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's new Hardcore mode here, but here's a quick rundown of the big highlights: If you enable this more challenging game mode, UI will be minimal in and out of combat, you won't see your health or stamina bars, directional indicators for angles of attack won't be visible on-screen, and the compass will be removed.

Moreover, fast travel and auto-save will be disabled, and your position on the map won't be marked, forcing you to find find your way around based on memory alone. You'll also have to pick from a selection of three permanent debuffs that'll hold you back or present obstacles in various ways throughout your playthrough.

With that out of the way, let's discuss the real news. I'm not bald myself, but I do have a bald boss who I'm really hoping doesn't edit this article, and I'm very happy for him that he'll be able to feel represented in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Among the new patch's meager changelog is a line that reads simply: "Added the bald hairstyle option for Henry."

Otherwise, the new patch is just a bunch of relatively minor bug fixes and performance improvements. Read the full notes here.

