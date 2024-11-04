Fortnite Hidden Gnomes: Where to find them for the Milestone quest

Fortnite Hidden Gnomes are back once again, which is fitting given how regularly they used to appear in the battle royale, so you can get the complete Chapter 2 Remix experience by tracking them all down. This isn't quite the top secret assignment that some of the previous gnome hunts have fallen under, as the task of locating them is tucked away under the Milestone section of the Fortnite quests, but it's easy to overlook if you don't go digging through all of the menus. If you want to earn some easy XP and get a full gnomenagerie, then here's where to find the hidden gnomes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix.

Where to find hidden gnomes in Fortnite

There are a total of ten hidden gnomes in Fortnite, and you need to find all of them if you want to complete the Milestone quest related to them. I have marked all of their locations on the map above, and here are some descriptions to help pinpoint them:

Living Room Gnome: In the house in the southeast part of Holly Hedges Tree Gnome: By a large tree to the east of Holly Hedges Pond Gnome: On a bridge near a playground in Weeping Woods Barista Gnome: In the Big Shots coffee shop at Craggy Cliffs Beach Gnome: On the beach to the northeast of Craggy Cliffs Transmission Tower Gnome: Under a tall pylon south of Steamy Stacks Campfire Gnome: At the riverside campfire east of Frenzy Farm Waterfall Gnome: On a cliff by the waterfall northwest of Lazy Lake Cabin Gnome: In the cabin to the southwest of Misty Meadows Solar Gnome: By the solar panel at the Weather Station up the mountain

Note that you can collect the Fortnite hidden gnomes in any order over multiple matches, and when you get near any of their locations an exclamation point quest marker will appear over them. This can be seen through walls and appears on your minimap, so you can then follow it to the gnome and follow the prompt to collect it, revealing the name of the gnome in the description that appears.

