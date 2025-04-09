Capcom knows Monster Hunter Wilds' hammer needs buffs, but an action RPG legend is already using it to recreate an iconic Monster Hunter World clip that's becoming a meme all over again

The hammer isn't exactly the best weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds, and Capcom knows it, but that's not stopping one action RPG icon from using it to recreate a legendary Monster Hunter World video.

Last month, Monster Hunter Wilds director Yuya Tokuda confirmed that following fan feedback, Capcom is "planning to make various adjustments to the game, including weapon balance changes," which are set to be "implemented gradually with each upcoming title update." Specifically, he stated: "We are currently carefully considering upward adjustments for the hammer, and then looking at other overall weapon balance adjustments with a goal to implement them either in the end of May update or the second title update in summer."

Needless to say, buffs are coming, but clearly, we don't actually need them to pull off some seriously cool stuff. Over on Twitter, SunhiLegend has shared a clip of him sending a poor, unsuspecting Xu Wu into the stratosphere with a massive, spinning slam of a hammer, chaining a spin attack into a countering offset attack. The timing, the precision, and the overall cinematography of it all is genuinely something to behold – after a few twirls, the attack is perfectly aimed straight into the monster's mouth as it surges forward to pounce.

If you're feeling a bit of déjà vu, there's a good reason for that. SunhiLegend is the same player who, a few years ago, delivered a spectacular Monster Hunter World clip where he pulled off yet another spinning hammer attack on a Tigrex, sending the wyvern flying and presumably knocking out most of its teeth in the process. If you've been a Monster Hunter fan since before Wilds, chances are you've seen a gif of this, if not an edit of it to some music or a funny caption, and the throwback is making a reaction to this, what some have dubbed the "sequel," even better.

"Wilds just got its slo-mo hammer Tigrex clip," one fan writes . "Tigrex clip got dethroned," proclaims another . "This makes me wonder if the original video had any part in creating offset attacks," another speculates.

Meanwhile, others have already taken the liberty of producing edits of the new clip – after all, it's only right at this point.

We'll just have to wait and see what players are able to pull off whenever Capcom makes its adjustments to the hammer. After all, the more of these sorts of clips it can encourage, the better.

