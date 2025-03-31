Monster Hunter Wilds breaks out the big guns, promising higher difficulty, PC fixes, layered weapons, hammer and other weapon buffs, and better endgame variety

Capcom just announced that Monster Hunter Wilds has sold over 10 million copies in its first month. Ahead of Title Update 1 releasing at the end of this week on Friday, April 4, Monster Hunter Wilds director Yuya Tokuda has released a letter to fans to thank them for the 10 million milestone. Tukoda also shed some light on what's to come in future updates, including some balance changes, new monsters, and hotly demanded stability improvements.

In a letter posted on the Monster Hunter website, Tokuda reiterated some of the new additions to Title Update 1, like Mizutsune and the High Rank Zoh Shia fight arriving in-game. However, this time he also dug a little deeper into future updates, including the Monster Hunter Wilds Ver 1.011 update, which is set to arrive at the end of May.

Until now details about May's update were scarce outside of a Capcom collaboration (which still hasn't been detailed, but Street Fighter and Mega Man are always a safe bet) and broader additional features. Tokuda confirmed some more details here. First off, there's going to be an influx of stronger Tempered monsters, with Gore Magala and each region's Apex monster (Rey Dau, Uth Duna, Nu Udra, and Jin Dahaad) getting a new version to balance endgame variety. (I'm hoping this means Gore Magala, who already has a normal Tempered variant, will appear outside the terribly, tiny ice map.) Broader adjustments to "overall gameplay flow" are in the pipeline, too.

Tokuda confirmed a number of things that are coming in the farther future. Capcom is set to introduce balance changes with each upcoming update, including tweaks to the corrupted mantle, which will be nerfed in this week's update alongside buffs for all of the other mantles. The director also mentioned that the team is "carefully considering upward adjustments for the Hammer and then looking at other overall weapon balance adjustments with a goal to implement them either in the end of May update or the second title update in summer." My kingdom for a lance counterattack buff.

Tokuda acknowledged the fan feedback over the game's performance (especially on PC) and noted what's changing in Title Update 1: "Improvements coming very soon include a reduction in VRAM usage and an upgrade to the DirectStorage version of the Steam version in Free Title Update 1. These should result in an overall improvement in stability for our PC players." While this won't magically fix every problem with the PC version, Tokuda reminds people that this is an ongoing process.

Finally, the letter also let us in on something all-new: layered weapons will be coming to Monster Hunter Wilds to complement layered armor, letting us enjoy the appearance of any weapon while still getting the skills we want. Tokuda didn't confirm which update this would be a part of, so it's probably safe to assume it won't be in this week's update, and likely won't arrive until Title Update 2 at the earliest.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Title Update 2 is also set to bring back Lagiacrus, which is probably the single most-requested returning monster in the series.