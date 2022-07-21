Everything we know about Warzone 2

It's hard to believe there will soon be a Call of Duty: Warzone 2, but that's exactly what's happening, as confirmed by publisher Activision. The game – now officially referred to as Warzone 2.0 – aims to build upon the foundation of the original, while ironing out many of its flaws thanks to new technology, an enhanced engine, and a clearer vision. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are being developed alongside one another, mirroring the development of the original Warzone and 2019's Modern Warfare.

Since then, Activision has a much clearer sense of what the community expects from Warzone 2 and has been using data from the past two years to make a much more polished experience. There's still a lot we don't know about the upcoming game, but since its initial reveal, small tidbits of information have slowly trickled out, revealing some interesting potential features. From its release window to mechanics, and available platforms, here's everything you need to know about Warzone 2.

When is the Warzone 2 release window?

One of the shocking pieces of news that came out around the time of the Modern Warfare 2 reveal was that Warzone 2 will, in fact, launch in 2022. This contradicts previous reports that pointed to a 2023 release window, but this means we'll get to play it a bit sooner than expected. It's still unclear when exactly in 2022 it'll come out, but our guess is December.

If you look at previous Warzone integrations, most have occurred in December, including Black Ops Cold War, and most recently Vanguard. Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28, 2022, giving Infinity Ward over a month to put the last finishing touches on the Warzone 2 release.

However, given the current climate of game development and overabundance of delays, it wouldn't be surprising if Warzone 2 slips to 2023. For now, if things go smoothly, we'll be enjoying an all-new Warzone experience later this year.

Warzone 2 platforms - What is it releasing on?

(Image credit: Activision)

Speaking of surprises, Warzone 2 won't leave last-generation hardware behind, despite rumors that it would be exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Activision confirmed Warzone 2 will launch for PS4 and Xbox One, in addition to current-gen platforms, along with the series' return to Steam.

This might be disappointing news to some, as many of Warzone's problems are seemingly tied to being held back by outdated hardware. The game is notorious for running poorly on PS4 and Xbox One, so we've got our fingers crossed that Warzone 2 won't suffer to accommodate to old-gen machines.

Still, as we've seen with games like Cyberpunk 2077, it's hard to overlook just how messy things can get when developing an ambitious game for new and old hardware simultaneously.

Who is leading Warzone 2 development?

(Image credit: Activision)

Much like the first iteration, Infinity Ward will lead development on Warzone 2 in addition to the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 – at least initially. It's unclear if Infinity Ward is planning to continue supporting Warzone 2 after launch, or if it will pass the torch to a support team (like Raven Software). However, considering just how important Warzone 2 is shaping up to be, it's likely Activision will want all hands on deck with regards to its development, even post-launch.

Warzone 2 progression and cosmetics

(Image credit: Activision)

Here's a piece of news many of us expected, but it doesn't make it any less painful. Activision has confirmed (opens in new tab) that your progress in Warzone won't carry over to Warzone 2. Since this is being designed as a totally separate experience, Infinity Ward wants all players to start off on the same foot, so everyone will begin on the same page in Warzone 2.

This means weapons, stats, cosmetics, Operators, and pretty much everything you've accumulated over the years in Warzone won't be usable in Warzone 2. It's possible Activision may reverse this decision, at least slightly, to allow certain cosmetics to be reused since players have spent money on them, but at this point, we wouldn't bet on it.

Given the rocky inner-workings of Warzone, it's likely for the best for everyone to start fresh on the new game, as carrying over assets or other items from older games could cause issues.

NPCs will supposedly play a role on the new Warzone 2 map

(Image credit: Activision)

Something that differentiates Warzone from Fortnite is the addition of NPCs, which are found all around Epic Games' colorful, vibrant map – some offering you quests, selling you useful items, while others are designed to attack you. That will change with Warzone 2, as NPCs will make an appearance, though, don't expect them to work the same way as the friendly ones in Fortnite.

Instead, these AI bots will be "lethal," according to Infinity Ward Animation Director Mark Grigsby (as relayed by Dexerto (opens in new tab)). It's not totally clear what these AI bots will do, exactly, but Grigsby teased they might "protect areas that have cool things," meaning you'll have to get through them first before uncovering secret loot in various strongholds around the map.

According to YouTuber NerosCinema (opens in new tab), you might have to infiltrate these strongholds to get your hands on your custom loadouts as opposed to the way you earn them in the current version of Warzone. This is unconfirmed, but if true, it could cause a major shakeup when Warzone 2 is released.

What will the Warzone 2 map look like?

(Image credit: Tom Henderson / Try Hard Guides)

When it comes to the new Warzone 2 map itself, little official information is known about it. A Try Hard Guides report from insider Tom Henderson (who does have a positive track record) depicts a crude drawing of the map that you can see above, offering a first look at the locales and layout from the upcoming battle royale. In it, there appears to be a significant amount of water, particularly on the southern side, which Henderson says will be utilized to showcase the new swimming mechanics.

The map will also supposedly borrow areas from the main Modern Warfare II game, though it's unclear to what extent. We do see an airport in the southeastern sector of the map, which would be a great place to highlight the beloved Terminal multiplayer map from 2009's Modern Warfare 2 (assuming it'll return). In the northeastern area, there's a hub called Modern City – where we might see a version of Highrise, yet another beloved multiplayer map from Modern Warfare 2.