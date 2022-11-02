Modern Warfare 2 gun tier list, and how to unlock all of the weapons

The full Modern Warfare 2 guns list is spread out across nine primary categories. Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, LMGs, Marksman Rifles, Shotguns, SMGs, and Sniper Rifles are the weapons you'll want to pay closest attention as they can receive up-to five attachments via the new MW2 Gunsmith system. While you'll naturally gravitate to some Modern Warfare 2 guns on this list more than others, it's always wise to have at least one of each at the ready in your personal selection of the best Modern Warfare 2 loadouts.

Additionally, there's a few secondary Modern Warfare 2 weapons to be aware of – particularly if you aren't rocking the Overkill Perk. These are Handguns, Launchers, and Melee weapons. Regardless of what you're trying to build, it's always worth knowing what you can work with.

That's why you'll find a full Modern Warfare 2 guns list below and information on how to unlock each of them, which encompasses everything available in the game from launch and will be extremely useful once the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass comes online alongside Warzone 2 on November 16.

Modern Warfare 2 gun tier list

There are 41 primary guns in Modern Warfare 2 right now, and some are better than others. Naturally, your mileage with our MW2 gun tier list may vary – and success can sometimes be determined by the attachments you combine with a base Receiver – but here's our early pick of the top tier Modern Warfare 2 weapon for each class.

M4 (Assault Rifle)

FTAC Recon (Battle Rifle)

SP-R 208 (Marksman Rifle)

HCR 56 (LMG)

FSS Hurricane (SMG)

SIGNAL 50 (Sniper Rifle)

Expedite 12 (Shotgun)

Assault Rifles

(Image credit: Activision)

There are eight Modern Warfare 2 Assault Rifles in the game. While some will unlock depending on your Military Rank, others will require you to level certain weapon platforms first before you can access the Receiver.

M4 (Check out our best M4 loadouts in Modern Warfare 2)

(Check out our best M4 loadouts in Modern Warfare 2) TAQ-56 (Unlocks at MR 20)

(Unlocks at MR 20) Kastov 762 (Unlocks at MR 23)

(Unlocks at MR 23) Lachmann-556 (Unlocks by leveling the Lachmann-762 to lvl 13)

(Unlocks by leveling the Lachmann-762 to lvl 13) STB 556 (Unlocks at MR 41)

(Unlocks at MR 41) M16 (Unlocks by leveling the 556 Icarus to lvl 13)

(Unlocks by leveling the 556 Icarus to lvl 13) Kastov-74U (Unlocks by leveling the Kastov 545 to lvl 13)

(Unlocks by leveling the Kastov 545 to lvl 13) Kastov 545 (Unlocks by leveling the Kastov 762 to lvl 10)

Battle Rifles

(Image credit: Activision)

There are four battle rifles available in Modern Warfare 2. While the Lachmann-762 is available to all players, the rest will require you to level up other Assault Rifles and Marksman Rifles before you're able to access the Receivers.

Lachmann-762

SO-14 (Unlocks by leveling the EBR-14 to lvl 12)

(Unlocks by leveling the EBR-14 to lvl 12) TAQ-V (Unlocks by leveling the TAQ-56 to lvl 11)

(Unlocks by leveling the TAQ-56 to lvl 11) FTAC Recon (Unlocks by leveling the M4 to lvl 13)

Handguns

(Image credit: Activision)

There are five handguns available in Modern Warfare 2. You'll have access to two from the jump, although the others will require you to reach a certain Military Rank or level another handgun to open up access.

P890

.50 GS (Unlocks at MR 13)

(Unlocks at MR 13) X12 (Unlocks at MR 31)

(Unlocks at MR 31) Basilisk (Unlocks at MR 39)

(Unlocks at MR 39) X13 Auto (Unlocks by leveling the X12 to lvl 10)

Launchers

(Image credit: Activision)

There are four Launchers in Modern Warfare 2 at launch, and these are essential for the larger Ground War game type – especially with all of those vehicles roaming around. These weapons can be unlocked by progressing through the Military Ranks.

PILA

STRELA-P (Unlocks at MR 14)

(Unlocks at MR 14) JOKR (Unlocks at MR 24)

(Unlocks at MR 24) RPG-7 (Unlocks at MR 32)

LMGs

(Image credit: Activision)

If you are wading into Modern Warfare 2 Invasion or Ground War game modes, you will want to have an LMG on hand to lock down those wider spaces. There are six in the game at launch, and here's how you can unlock them all:

Sakin MG38

HCR 56 (Unlocks by leveling the STB 556 to lvl 20)

(Unlocks by leveling the STB 556 to lvl 20) 556 Icarus (Unlocks by leveling the M4 to lvl 13)

(Unlocks by leveling the M4 to lvl 13) RAAL MG (Unlocks at MR 25)

(Unlocks at MR 25) RPK (Unlocks by leveling the Kastov 762 to lvl 16)

(Unlocks by leveling the Kastov 762 to lvl 16) RAPP H (Unlocks by leveling the Lachmann-556 to lvl 16)

Marksman Rifles

(Image credit: Activision)

The Marksman Rifle is a powerful part of any loadout in Modern Warfare 2. There are six in the base game, and they can be devastating at any range – depending on the attachments you pair them with. While the SP-R 208 is an early favorite, it's well worth unlocking the others – especially for when Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning is better understood by the playerbase.

ERB-14

SP-R 208 (Unlocks at MR 7)

(Unlocks at MR 7) Lockwood MK2 (Unlocks at MR 28)

(Unlocks at MR 28) LM-S (Unlocks by leveling the Lachmann-762 to lvl 17)

(Unlocks by leveling the Lachmann-762 to lvl 17) SA-B 50 (Unlocks by leveling the SP-R 208 to lvl 13)

(Unlocks by leveling the SP-R 208 to lvl 13) TAQ-56 (Unlocks by leveling the TAQ-56 to lvl 20)

Melee

(Image credit: Activision)

Riot Shield (Unlocks as a primary weapon at MR 37)

(Unlocks as a primary weapon at MR 37) Combat Knife (Unlocks as a secondary weapon at MR 17)

Shotguns

(Image credit: Activision)

There are four shotguns in Modern Warfare 2, with the Bryson 800 available to all as standard. Two others can be unlocked by progressing through Military Ranks, however the final one requires you level an adjacent weapon.

Bryson 800

Expedite 12 (Unlocks at MR 9)

(Unlocks at MR 9) Lockwood 300 (Unlocks at MR 36)

(Unlocks at MR 36) Bryson 890 (Unlocks by leveling the Bryson 800 to lvl 16)

SMGs

(Image credit: Activision)

Given the snappier TTK in Modern Warfare 2, the SMG is an essential part of any loadout – especially if you're pairing it with a Marskman or Assault Rifle with the Overkill perk. Below you'll find all eight SMGs and how to unlock them.

VEL 46

MX9 (Unlocks by leveling the STB 556 to lvl 13)

(Unlocks by leveling the STB 556 to lvl 13) Lachmann Sub (Unlocks by leveling the Lachmann-556 to lvl 12)

(Unlocks by leveling the Lachmann-556 to lvl 12) Vaznev-9K (Unlocks by leveling the Kastov-74U to lvl 15)

(Unlocks by leveling the Kastov-74U to lvl 15) FSS Hurricane (Unlocks by leveling the M4 to lvl 13)

(Unlocks by leveling the M4 to lvl 13) Minibak (Unlocks by leveling the Vaznev-9K to lvl 14)

(Unlocks by leveling the Vaznev-9K to lvl 14) PDSW 528 (Unlocks at MR 5)

(Unlocks at MR 5) Fennec 45 (Unlocks at MR 38)

Sniper Rifles

(Image credit: Activision)

There are only four Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 2, with the Marskman Rifle having a larger presence owing to their versatility. Of course, with Warzone 2 on the very near horizon, these powerful long-range weapons will soon become essential.