All Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 new weapons

There are six Warzone 2 Season 2 weapons and guns to unlock and take into battle, including the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle, dual Kodachi swords, and even a Crossbow. Three of these weapons are obtained through the battle pass, but you’ll need to get the Crossbow by participating in the Path of the Ronin event, or by purchasing it in a pack. Later in Warzone 2 Season 2, players will be treated to another gun – the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle – and a deadly Shuriken for your Lethal Equipment slot. We’ve got details on all six of the new Warzone 2 Season 2 guns and weapons and how you can get them.

New weapons in Warzone 2 Season 2

Here are the six new guns and weapons arriving in Season 2 of Warzone 2 and how you can get them:

ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle: A powerful rifle that can use 5.56 and .300 BLK rounds, making it quite versatile. Free weapon available in the Season 2 battle pass. KV Broadside Shotgun: The fastest-firing semi-automatic shotgun available. Free weapon available in the Season 2 battle pass. Dual Kodachi melee weapon: Sacrifice mobility for longer range slashes with the dual Kodachis. Free weapon available in the Season 2 battle pass. Crossbow: This Marksman Rifle weapon is quite and lethal. It has unique customization and ammo that can be recovered. Get it by completing all seven of the limited-time Path of the Ronin Event challenges, or purchase via the Store Bundle. Tempus Torrent: A new Marksman Rifle that is arriving mid-season 2. Shuriken: A new Lethal Equipment item that will presumably behave a lot like the Throwing Knife. Also coming mid-season 2.

(Image credit: Activision)

It’s worth mentioning that all of these weapons will be usable in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer as well as Warzone 2! With three of these weapons being free in the Warzone 2 Season 2 battle pass, you’ll still need to make sure you level it up enough to unlock them over the course of Season 2, so don’t miss out!