Warzone 2 season 2 release date, weapons, maps and more

Warzone Season 2 will begin at the start of February, bringing with it new weapons, operators and maybe a new Resurgence map. The date we know for sure because of the Battle Pass countdown on season 1, but the rest is largely the result of leaks and dataminers. However, there's been a lot of copyright strikes against the information currently available, suggesting what's been discovered is more than likely the real deal.

Warzone season 2 will go live at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST, Wednesday February 1 according to the current Battle Pass countdown for season 1. There's no official announcement other than that yet, but generally updates usually drop around the same time and Call of Duty is historically very punctual on the change over.

A new Warzone 2 Resurgence map could arrive in Season 2

A new smaller Warzone 2 season 2 Resurgence map could be on the way after details were allegedly datamined. Numerous rumors have pointed to a new Resurgence coming at some point to the battle royale sequel but the information is very muddled at this point. A leak apparently showing the map has been taken down via copyright claims, suggesting it could real, with Call of Duty: World at War and Vangaurd's Castle level apparently forming a central point of the new area. There's a Japanese theme to a lot of the leaked art, backed up by rumors of the return of the Ronin operator (more on that below). Other information suggests it will be a slightly smaller map than before, that will also see use in Ground War and DMZ modes.

Warzone 2 season 2 weapons

It looks like there are two new Warzone 2 season 2 weapons on the way in the shape of a crossbow and potentially a Vepr-12 Shotgun. The crossbow - which appeared in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign as a secret Easter egg weapon - appears to be data mined and verified via another copyright strike. While the shotgun appears to have been outed via some attachments you can find and equip in private matches. A third weapon seems likely but nothing has been identified yet.

Warzone 2 season 2 operators

Ronin looks to be returning as a Warzone 2 season 2 Operator, thanks to some more leaked art. The character originally appeared in season 3 of Warzone 1 as an Operator bundle. However, it was removed once the map switched to Caldera as part of the unlock challenges could only be completed in Versdansk. Again, it's another leak seemingly verified due to copyright strikes stripping the evidence from the internet.