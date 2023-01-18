Warzone 2 season 2 delayed as devs make "several changes" based on player feedback

Warzone 2 season 2 has been delayed to give the developers time to implement several changes based on player feedback.

In a statement shared to Twitter (opens in new tab), Activision and Infinity Ward revealed that Warzone 2 season 2 is now set to go live on February 15 instead of February 1 as originally planned. In a separate tweet (opens in new tab) from Infinity Ward discussing the delay, Warzone 2 players are promised "exciting changes" that will affect the game's gulag, looting, and loadout systems.

"Our studio teams have been making several changes based on what we have heard from our player community," Activision said. Accordingly, an official "deep dive studio blog" will be published next week with specifics on everything coming to Warzone 2. Hopefully that'll also include details about what exactly is being tweaked that led to the delay of the new season.

In the delay announcement, Activision confirmed rumors that the popular Resurgence mode will be returning in Warzone 2's season 2 update alongside a "brand new small map." As for Modern Warfare 2, the new season will add ranked play, new multiplayer maps, new weapons and modes, and "much more" still to be specified.

Here's how one Warzone 2 duo managed to detonate a nuke using nothing but starting pistols, and why the community is celebrating the reduced cost for Loadout Primary Weapons.