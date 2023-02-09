The Warzone 2 Season 2 roadmap is adding Resurgence, a new map, and more weapons

The Warzone 2 Season 2 roadmap is here, detailing all the upcoming content, features, and updates arriving to the battle royale mode, DMZ, and Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. As soon as Warzone 2 Season 2 launches, you’ll be able to play the returning Resurgence mode on a new map – Ashika Island – or you can check it out in DMZ. In Modern Warfare 2, there’ll be four new maps available with the launch of Season 2, as well as several modes with even more coming later in the season. Annoyingly, many upcoming features have vague release times, such as “mid-season” so a lot of content lacks exact release dates, but there’s still plenty to check out on launch day. Here's when new content is arriving in the Warzone 2 Season 2 roadmap.
Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 2
A new small map, the return of Resurgence and other gameplay updates for Warzone 2 all arrive at launch or during Season 2. Make sure you also learn about the six new Warzone 2 Season 2 weapons arriving at launch and beyond. Here are the major additions:
Launching with Season 2
- Warzone 2 Ashika Island map
- Resurgence mode
- 1v1 Gulag changes
- Restore Honor feature
- Al Mazrah updates
- PWC vehicles on Ashika Island and Al Mazrah
- Ronin Operator
- ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle – Available in Season 2 Battle Pass
- KV Broadside Shotgun – Available in Season 2 Battle Pass
- Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon – Available in Season 2 Battle Pass
- Crossbow – Must complete all Path of the Ronin challenges to unlock
- Path of the Ronin event – Starts with Season 2 launch, ends later in the season
Launching mid-Season 2
- Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle
- Shuriken Lethal Equipment
Coming later in Season 2
- Data Heist Public Event
- Search and Seizure Contract
- Redeploy Drones
Modern Warfare roadmap for Season 2
Modern Warfare 2 is getting a good amount of content throughout Season 2, including lots of maps and modes, Ranked Play, and episode two of the Raid:
Launching with Season 2
- Ranked Play
- Dome, Valderas Museum, Al Malik International, and Zaya Observatory maps
- Infected, Gun Game, Grind, and Hardcore
Launching mid-Season 2
- Raid Episode 2
Coming later in Season 2
- Drop Zone All or Nothing, and One in Chamber game modes
DMZ roadmap for Season 2
Here’s what’s coming out specifically within the DMZ mode during Season 2:
Launching with Season 2
- Ashika Island map
- New missions
- New Crown faction
- New Bombmaker boss
- New Weapon Case