The Warzone 2 Season 2 roadmap is adding Resurgence, a new map, and more weapons

The Warzone 2 Season 2 roadmap is here, detailing all the upcoming content, features, and updates arriving to the battle royale mode, DMZ, and Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. As soon as Warzone 2 Season 2 launches, you’ll be able to play the returning Resurgence mode on a new map – Ashika Island – or you can check it out in DMZ. In Modern Warfare 2, there’ll be four new maps available with the launch of Season 2, as well as several modes with even more coming later in the season. Annoyingly, many upcoming features have vague release times, such as “mid-season” so a lot of content lacks exact release dates, but there’s still plenty to check out on launch day. Here's when new content is arriving in the Warzone 2 Season 2 roadmap.

Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 2

A new small map, the return of Resurgence and other gameplay updates for Warzone 2 all arrive at launch or during Season 2. Make sure you also learn about the six new Warzone 2 Season 2 weapons arriving at launch and beyond. Here are the major additions:

Launching with Season 2

Warzone 2 Ashika Island map

Resurgence mode

1v1 Gulag changes

Restore Honor feature

Al Mazrah updates

PWC vehicles on Ashika Island and Al Mazrah

Ronin Operator

ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle – Available in Season 2 Battle Pass

– Available in Season 2 Battle Pass KV Broadside Shotgun – Available in Season 2 Battle Pass

– Available in Season 2 Battle Pass Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon – Available in Season 2 Battle Pass

– Available in Season 2 Battle Pass Crossbow – Must complete all Path of the Ronin challenges to unlock

– Must complete all Path of the Ronin challenges to unlock Path of the Ronin event – Starts with Season 2 launch, ends later in the season

Launching mid-Season 2

Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle

Shuriken Lethal Equipment

Coming later in Season 2

Data Heist Public Event

Search and Seizure Contract

Redeploy Drones

Modern Warfare roadmap for Season 2

Modern Warfare 2 is getting a good amount of content throughout Season 2, including lots of maps and modes, Ranked Play, and episode two of the Raid:

Launching with Season 2

Ranked Play

Dome, Valderas Museum, Al Malik International, and Zaya Observatory maps

Infected, Gun Game, Grind, and Hardcore

Launching mid-Season 2

Raid Episode 2

Coming later in Season 2

Drop Zone All or Nothing, and One in Chamber game modes

DMZ roadmap for Season 2

Here’s what’s coming out specifically within the DMZ mode during Season 2:

Launching with Season 2