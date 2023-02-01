Warzone 2 Ashika Island map and all points of interest

The Warzone 2 Ashika Island map for Resurgence is playable on February 15th, set in Japan and with seven known points of interest at time of writing. Resurgence hasn't been a playable game mode in Warzone 2 so far, but as part of the Warzone 2 Season 2 update, it'll be making a comeback with Ashika Island, rather than the Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep maps that players grew used to in the previous game. A lot of information has been revealed already, so we'll go through everything we know about the Warzone 2 Ashika Island map below.

(Image credit: Activision)

Ashika Island is planned to be added to Warzone 2 as part of the release of Season 2, which has been delayed until February 15th, two weeks later than in its initial scheduled release. While no official time has been announced yet, the vast majority of updates for Warzone 2 have been at around 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST, and we see no reason for that to change so far.

(Image credit: Activision)

Ashika Island explained

Ashika Island, from what we've heard so far, will be exclusively for the Resurgence game mode and won't have an input in the standard Battle Royale, Multiplayer or DMZ modes - though that could potentially change in the future, and there have been rumours (unconfirmed) that it might be integrated into gameplay modes like Ground War in the future.

Still, that's not assured right now. More tangible details about Ashika Island include the following:

Ashika Island will be smaller than the standard Warzone 2 map, closer to Rebirth Island in scale.

There will be seven major points of interest (and lesser locations between them).

The Call of Duty: Vanguard/World at War "Castle" multiplayer map is one of those points of interest, now renamed "Tsuki Castle."

Though not visible on the map, promotional material reveals an "Underground Waterway" that links locations beneath the island itself.

Ashika Island appears to be located in Japan - or at least somewhere off the Japanese coast - and Ashika translates to "Sea Lion". We don't know if that's even slightly relevant, but it's certainly interesting…?

(Image credit: Activision)

All Ashika Island points of interest

Ashika island has seven named points of interest - or POIs - and other geographical elements worth mentioning. The full list is below, and we've also elaborated beneath that to cover the points of interest that have had further information given about them. Some have yet to be explored in any depth, but we'll update this page when we know more.

(Image credit: Activision)

Tsuki Castle

The renamed "Castle" map from Vanguard and World at War, Tsuki Castle is the location that returning Call of Duty fans will be familiar with. We expect to see a few modifications for the sake of integrating it with the larger map, but this Point of Interest is clearly going to carry over the general shape and layout of the original.

Tsuki Castle - Ashika Island 📍Infiltrate quicklyPast the tower’s defendersReach the hidden space500 QRTs with Call of Duty #Warzone2 + #ResurgenceReturns will reveal the next location. pic.twitter.com/05MYF30QIDJanuary 31, 2023 See more

The promotional tweet mentions a "hidden space" to be found and urges quick infiltration, and considering that the castle appears to be at the top of a hill, we expect to see more than a few conflicts breaking out at this key location.

Town Center

This coastal area on the West side of the map seems pretty "classic Warzone", with various buildings and streets that offer a mix of long and close range combat options.

Town Center - Ashika Island 📍Long range or up closeThrough the market’s many stallsFind the next shootoutQRT with Call of Duty #Warzone2 + #ResurgenceReturns to explore more of the island. pic.twitter.com/KA5G8YVb79January 31, 2023 See more

The tweet also mentions "the market's many stalls", though the image revealed doesn't display those. From what we've seen this looks like the North-western most point of the POI, so there's clearly a lot more to be uncovered, as it stretches down the coast all the way to the Beach Club. Speaking of…

Beach Club

In the Southwest corner of Ashika is the Beach Club, a fairly open stretch of land with several large buildings, including one actually in the sea, connected by a bridge.

Beach Club - Ashika Island 📍Not a vacationDon’t let cabanas deceiveGrab sand, take coverQRT with Call of Duty #Warzone2 + #ResurgenceReturns to explore more of the island. pic.twitter.com/hs4t496jR6January 31, 2023 See more

The openness seems like a real threat, as even the official Call of Duty account made a point for players here to "take cover". We expect some serious skirmishes to control the few buildings and defendable points in Beach Club, though those who win will have a serious advantage. Maybe invest in one o f the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles for a fighting chance.

Underground Waterway

Best Akimbo Pistols in Warzone 2 (Image credit: Activision) Arm yourself with the best Warzone 2 Akimbo pistol loadouts!

Though not an official point of interest, we don't think it worth mentioning that there's a whole new section of the map that includes both paths and water, and we fancy we can see potential entrance points to the water on the map, at Port Ashika, just below Town Center, and at the unnamed coastal base between Oganikku Farms and Residential (though we can't confirm that for sure yet).

Locations like this usually tend to be high-risk/high-reward, especially when the gas comes in, and force confrontation one way or another. There's only two directions you can go in a tunnel, after all.

Underground Waterway - Ashika Island 📍Deep below the EarthLong tendrils branching outwardWarmth knows no home hereQRT with Call of Duty #Warzone2 + #ResurgenceReturns to reveal the tac map. pic.twitter.com/uyb04mLEXwJanuary 31, 2023 See more

We also expect to see other, smaller entrances across the map. It looks like those three paths would converge roughly beneath Tsuki Castle, for one thing, and providing multiple avenues of escape is a common thread in Warzone's level and map design.