Warzone 2 map Al Mazrah seemingly leaks ahead of Call of Duty Next

Warzone 2 map Al Mazrah has seemingly leaked ahead of the upcoming Call of Duty Next showcase.

That's according to known leaker Tom Henderson, who released (opens in new tab) an unofficial list of Al Mazrah's points of interest alongside an updated mockup of the map's layout.

This report tallies with previous leaks surrounding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 's rumored DMZ mode, which appears to take place in a small chunk of Al Mazrah near the small lake at its heart, just off the river dividing the entire map.

Al Mazrah's points of interest reportedly include a city to the northeast, multiple coastal installations like a harbor and airport, an elevated observatory, and outland locations like a quarry and graveyard. We don't actually know what these locations look like, and all details are of course subject to change, but their names alone help paint a picture of the map. There are apparently 18 points of interest in total, though the relative scope of Al Mazrah as a battlefield still isn't totally clear either.

Between Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty has been especially leaky this year. We've heard of and even seen multiple snippets ranging from specific levels to smaller features, albeit through footage so scratchy it practically assaults your eyes. We're expecting to see a smattering of reveals at today's show – hopefully confirming or debunking most of the leaks floating around – so double check how to watch Call of Duty Next in your region here.