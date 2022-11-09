What is the Warzone 2 DMZ mode?

The Warzone 2 DMZ promises a more narrative-focused experience for players beyond running around the map trying to be the last ones standing. It offers a focus on risking your in-game gear to find better loot to extract, while fighting against other players. You could lose it all if you fail, or win big... There are lots of big changes planned for when Warzone 2 drops on November 16, but the introduction of the DMZ is arguably the biggest as it is doing something that hasn't been seen before in the Call of Duty world. Here's everything we currently know about the new Warzone 2 DMZ mode.

Information about the Warzone 2 DMZ mode was originally leaked in 2021, where comparisons were immediately drawn with Escape from Tarkov due to the slower paced extraction-focused gameplay and the risk vs reward approach to securing persistent loot. However, we can expect the usual Call of Duty hallmark here to make the experience unique, and there's plenty more to discover about this will all work, but for now here's everything we know about Warzone 2 DMZ.

What do we know about Warzone 2 DMZ so far

(Image credit: Activision)

We currently have some high-level details about what Modern Warfare 2 DMZ mode is and how it will work, which make clear that this will be considerably different to the usual multiplayer experience. In it, solo players or squads can pick a landing site in an entirely open-world setting, then set trying to secure valuable loot. There will be plenty of AI soldiers to deal with, and you can also engage with enemy Operators, though according to leaked audio files (opens in new tab) if you fight with other squads you'll become a target yourself with a bounty on your head.

The ultimate goal in Warzone 2 DMZ is to gather valuable items, eliminate any threats you encounter, then survive long enough to reach a designated extraction point so you can escape with your loot. Successfully exfiltrate and you'll add new gear to your locker for future missions, but if you're eliminated then you lose all of the equipment you're carrying, so there's a definite risk vs reward element when it comes to choosing your loadout.

The Warzone DMZ map uses the same Al Mazrah location as the main game

There are 18 major points of interest on the Al Mazrah map you'll be able to use as you fight your way to extraction. Presumably there'll be the same higher and lower risks attached to different locations, with the best gear needing the hardest fight.

The Warzone DMZ will include missions, objectives and AI enemies

The DMZ will have more dangers than just other players as you take on faction-based missions or side objectives, as well as fight AI combatants as you battle for gear and try to reach exfiltration.

There's a new backpack system coming to the DMZ in Warzone

Obviously trying to stuff your pockets full of top tier loot needs more storage then Call of Duty usually has. That's why the DMZ mode is getting a new Backpack System to store and manage your equipment. A streamlined version of this new system will also be making an appearance in to normal battle royale mode.