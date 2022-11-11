The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01 lays out all of the new content we're due to get during the inaugural season, and you'd better brace yourself as there's a lot of it on the way! The biggest update is scheduled to tie in with the Warzone 2 launch on November 16, though there are also additional features outlined that are due to drop during the first season of the battle royale and Modern Warfare 2. If you want to get a handle on when new Operators, fresh weapons, and additional modes are going to launch, then we've got a summary of everything that's included in the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for Season 01 to lay that all out for you.

Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01

(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01 kicks off with the launch of the free-to-play battle royale itself, so there's plenty of content going live on November 16:

New Warzone 2 map Al-Mazrah with 18 major POIs to discover

Warzone 2 DMZ mode launches for a narrative-driven experience

Custom Loadout Primary Weapons, which you can get by:

1) spending in-match Cash at Shops (which replace Buy Stations)

2) successfully securing a random Loadout Drop that falls during a match

3) clearing out the AI enemies from one of the Strongholds or Black Sites

New Gulag 2v2 format, with AI Jailer that frees all players if defeated

Circle collapse can now split into up to three safe zones before reforming

Warzone 2 Proximity Chat goes live, so watch out for chatter

In certain modes you can form larger squads with opposing Operators

Downed enemies can be shaken down for intel on opponent locations

Lots of new vehicles, including Heavy Chopper and the GMC Hummer EV

Vehicles need to be refuelled at Gas Stations or with Gas Cans

Vehicles can also be repaired at Gas Stations

Boats are available and players can swim while using limited weapons

There is also at least one feature on the Warzone 2 roadmap that is due to launch during Season 01, so we don't have an exact date for it just yet:

Third-Person Playlists will enter the Battle Royale weekly rotation in-season

Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for Season 01

(Image credit: Activision)

The Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for Season 01 brings plenty of fresh additions to the multiplayer side of things on November 16:

Shoot House map available

Spec Ops High Ground mission added

Call of Duty League Mostpit Playlist to practice for Ranked Play

Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore mode Tier 1 playlist available

The Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for Season 01 also includes several features which are due to release during the season:

Shipment map available mid-season

Spec Ops Raids launch mid-season to continue the campaign storyline

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01

(Image credit: Activision)

Because the two are so closely linked, there are also a number of items on the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01 that crossover between both games on November 16:

Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass which also covers Warzone 2

Victus XMR Sniper Rifle and BAS-P SMG available via Battle Pass

M13B Assault Rifle available via Store Bundle or Weapon Unlock Challenge

Operator Zeus unlocked with the Battle Pass

Persistent Modern Warfare 2 prestige across MW2 and Warzone 2

Combat Records and Leaderboards added to check Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 KD along with other stats

And finally, the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01 has a number of items going live during the season: