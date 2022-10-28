Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore mode is coming, but isn't ready for launch

Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore mode isn't an option to play currently with Infinity Ward announcing it won't be included at launch. Now known as Tier 1, the Hardcore playlist is just listed 'coming soon,' for now, unlike the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass which has a clear release date two weeks after launch. So, while you've got nine core game modes for the 6v6 map configuration, sadly Hardcore is not one of the options.

That's a shame, given that Hardcore – which provides a more realistic experience, reducing player HP and increasing the TTK – has been one of the series' most popular and enduring modes, following its introduction in 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. As disappointing as this is, Infinity Ward has confirmed that there will be a Hardcore playlist option in the future for Modern Warfare 2.

(Image credit: Activision)

Infinity Ward has confirmed that there will be a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore mode, but it is MIA for launch. The developer says that Tier 1, the new name for the Hardcore playlist, will be " available soon (opens in new tab)" but didn't go so far as to give us an actual date.

We know that the first significant update to the game is set to drop on November 16, which is when Warzone 2 comes online alongside Season One of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 battle pass. Here's hoping that we'll be able to play Hardcore in Modern Warfare 2 following that update, although given how punishing the game is in its standard configuration, we don't blame IW for taking the time to get this one right.

