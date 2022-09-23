Modern Warfare 2 beta crashing and error fixes

Modern Warfare 2 beta crashes and error codes are causing some problems right now, mainly for PC and Xbox as their Modern Warfare 2 beta times kick off. Unfortunately while PlayStation players are having a (comparatively) painless experience, MW2 has been suffering from many crashes, glitches and errors on PC and Xbox, though patches and updates have been announced and planned for the future.

With that in mind, we've listed all the biggest Modern Warfare 2 error codes and glitches below and what fixes you can try to resolve them, including crashing and the infamous "checking for update" issue.

MW2 beta keeps crashing

If the Modern Warfare 2 beta keeps crashing for you, there can be numerous causes and numerous solutions, depending on your platform and hardware. Xbox players have had particular problems with MW2 crashing, to the extent that Infinity Ward have tweeted about upcoming updates and patches to help address the issue (opens in new tab).



However, there have been some player-discovered fixes that can help alleviate crashes in Modern Warfare 2, which we've listed below.

If the game is crashing when you attempt to log into Demonware, there unfortunately doesn't appear to be a fix for that at time of writing (though we presume one is coming from the above Tweet).

Make sure you have the most recent version of the beta updated.

Rebooting the game manually has reportedly helped players alleviate crashes on PC.

On PC, make sure that your hardware specs match the minimum recommended for playing the beta.

Try running the game in safe mode.

If all else fails, try deleting and reinstalling the game.

Another issue for Xbox players in particular is the game infinitely "checking for update", preventing the player from moving on or doing anything else and effectively locking them in place. While there's no clear fix for console players, there does seem to be some success that PC players have had if they're playing with Steam, in which case we've seen reports of it working with the following fix.

Go into the game's files: (Local Disk) > Program Files (x86) > steam > steamapps > common > Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Beta Delete that folder (Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Beta) altogether. Go into Steam, uninstall, and reinstall the game. If successful, this should've resolved the issue.

Beyond all that, if you're having trouble accessing the game it may be a matter of server issues. Check out our page if you think that Modern Warfare 2 servers down is the problem, and find out if network and connection is functioning at the moment.